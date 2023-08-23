Data Center Cooling Industry Assessment 2023-2028: Landscape Dominated by Airedale International Air Conditioning, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Worldwide Data Center Cooling Market – Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 43 Countries” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The global data center cooling market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.36% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is driven by several key trends and developments shaping the data center industry.

Key Trends

Rise in Rack Power Density: The adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is leading to an increase in rack power density in data centers. Efficient cooling systems are essential to maintaining optimal temperatures in such high-density environments. Sustainable Cooling Solutions: Data center operators are actively seeking sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and conserve water usage. New technologies are being explored to achieve these goals. Reduction in Water Usage: Traditional cooling methods in data centers can lead to significant water consumption, contributing to water scarcity. Operators are focusing on reducing water usage and implementing sustainable cooling solutions to address this issue. Advancements in AI Adoption: The adoption of AI and ML technologies is growing in the data center industry. Countries are investing in AI research and development to enhance various sectors, including public administration, small and medium-sized businesses, and innovation.

Market Segmentation

The data center cooling market is segmented based on various factors:

Infrastructure: Cooling systems and other mechanical infrastructure.

Cooling systems and other mechanical infrastructure. Cooling Systems: Including CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers, dry coolers, economizers, evaporative coolers, and other cooling units.

Including & units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers, dry coolers, economizers, evaporative coolers, and other cooling units. Cooling Technique: Air-based cooling technique and liquid-based cooling technique.

Air-based cooling technique and liquid-based cooling technique. Tier Standards: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV .

Geographical Analysis

Regions like North America, Nordics, Western Europe, and APAC dominate the global data center cooling industry. Colocation service providers, including Equinix, Digital Realty, and others, play a significant role in driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape

In this dynamic industry, vendors are continually innovating to develop new cooling technologies. Initiatives include utilizing cold energy, hybrid liquid cooling, and waterless cooling systems for better energy efficiency and operational cost reduction. Operational PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) is a crucial factor in selecting cooling systems, with lower PUE enabling sustainability.

Key Vendors

Several key data center cooling infrastructure vendors play a significant role in this market, including Airedale International Air Conditioning, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv.

Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors

3M

4ENERGY

Airsys

Alfa Laval

AAON

Aqua Cooling Solutions

Aquila Group

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

Canovate Electronics

Carrier

Chilldyne

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Cooler Master

Condair Group

Coolit Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)

Degree Controls

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Envicool

FlaktGroup

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),

HiRef

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

ION

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Lennox International

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack

Menerga

Midas Green Technologies

Minkels

Motivair Cooling Solutions

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

OceanAire

QCooling

Renovo Zhuhai

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

United Metal Products (UMP)

Upsite Technologies

USystems

Vigilant

Wakefield-Vette

Conclusion

The global data center cooling market is witnessing growth driven by technological advancements, sustainability efforts, and increasing power density in data centers. As the demand for high-density computing continues to rise, efficient cooling solutions become essential to maintaining optimal operational conditions and achieving energy efficiency goals.

Key Topics Covered

1. About the Analyst

2. About Their Data Center Capabilities

3. What’s Included?

4. Segments Included

5. Research Methodology

6. Market at Glance

7. Premium Insights

8. Investment Opportunities

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Segmentation

11. Geography Segmentation

12. North America

13. US

14. Canada

15. Latin America

16. Brazil

17. Mexico

18. Chile

19. Colombia

20. Rest of Latin America

21. Western Europe

22. UK

23. Germany

24. France

25. Netherlands

26. Ireland

27. Switzerland

28. Italy

29. Spain

30. Belgium

31. Other Western European Countries

32. Nordics

33. Denmark

34. Sweden

35. Norway

36. Finland & Iceland

37. Central & Eastern Europe

38. Russia

39. Poland

40. Other Central & Eastern European Countries

41. Middle East

42. Uae

43. Saudi Arabia

44. Qatar

45. Israel

46. Other Middle Eastern Countries

47. Africa

48. South Africa

49. Kenya

50. Nigeria

51. Egypt

52. Other African Countries

53. APAC

54. China

55. Hong Kong

56. Australia

57. New Zealand

58. India

59. Japan

60. South Korea

61. Taiwan

62. Rest of APAC

63. Southeast Asia

64. Singapore

65. Indonesia

66. Malaysia

67. Thailand

68. Philippines

69. Vietnam

70. Other Southeast Asian Countries

71. Market Participants

72. Quantitative Summary

73. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu05u7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900