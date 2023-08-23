Data Center Cooling Industry Assessment 2023-2028: Landscape Dominated by Airedale International Air Conditioning, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Worldwide Data Center Cooling Market – Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 43 Countries” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global data center cooling market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.36% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is driven by several key trends and developments shaping the data center industry.
Key Trends
-
Rise in Rack Power Density: The adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is leading to an increase in rack power density in data centers. Efficient cooling systems are essential to maintaining optimal temperatures in such high-density environments.
-
Sustainable Cooling Solutions: Data center operators are actively seeking sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and conserve water usage. New technologies are being explored to achieve these goals.
-
Reduction in Water Usage: Traditional cooling methods in data centers can lead to significant water consumption, contributing to water scarcity. Operators are focusing on reducing water usage and implementing sustainable cooling solutions to address this issue.
-
Advancements in AI Adoption: The adoption of AI and ML technologies is growing in the data center industry. Countries are investing in AI research and development to enhance various sectors, including public administration, small and medium-sized businesses, and innovation.
Market Segmentation
The data center cooling market is segmented based on various factors:
- Infrastructure: Cooling systems and other mechanical infrastructure.
- Cooling Systems: Including CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers, dry coolers, economizers, evaporative coolers, and other cooling units.
- Cooling Technique: Air-based cooling technique and liquid-based cooling technique.
- Tier Standards: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV.
Geographical Analysis
Regions like North America, Nordics, Western Europe, and APAC dominate the global data center cooling industry. Colocation service providers, including Equinix, Digital Realty, and others, play a significant role in driving market growth.
Competitive Landscape
In this dynamic industry, vendors are continually innovating to develop new cooling technologies. Initiatives include utilizing cold energy, hybrid liquid cooling, and waterless cooling systems for better energy efficiency and operational cost reduction. Operational PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) is a crucial factor in selecting cooling systems, with lower PUE enabling sustainability.
Key Vendors
Several key data center cooling infrastructure vendors play a significant role in this market, including Airedale International Air Conditioning, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv.
Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors
- 3M
- 4ENERGY
- Airsys
- Alfa Laval
- AAON
- Aqua Cooling Solutions
- Aquila Group
- Asetek
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- Canovate Electronics
- Carrier
- Chilldyne
- Citec International
- ClimateWorx
- Cooler Master
- Condair Group
- Coolit Systems
- Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
- Data Aire
- DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)
- Degree Controls
- Delta Group
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Envicool
- FlaktGroup
- Fuji Electric
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),
- HiRef
- Huawei Technologies
- Iceotope
- ION
- Johnson Controls
- Kelvion Holding
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Lennox International
- LiquidCool Solutions
- LiquidStack
- Menerga
- Midas Green Technologies
- Minkels
- Motivair Cooling Solutions
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions
- nVent
- OceanAire
- QCooling
- Renovo Zhuhai
- Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
- SPX Cooling Technologies
- Stellar Energy
- Submer
- Swegon Group
- SWEP International
- Systecon
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- United Metal Products (UMP)
- Upsite Technologies
- USystems
- Vigilant
- Wakefield-Vette
Conclusion
The global data center cooling market is witnessing growth driven by technological advancements, sustainability efforts, and increasing power density in data centers. As the demand for high-density computing continues to rise, efficient cooling solutions become essential to maintaining optimal operational conditions and achieving energy efficiency goals.
