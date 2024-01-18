DAT strengthens leadership team with two key executive appointments, furthering its commitment to innovation and information security

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAT Freight & Analytics today introduced two new leaders for its product and security organizations.









Jeff Clementz has 25 years of experience and joined DAT as Chief Product Officer and a member of the executive team. His success managing networks and marketplaces, fraud, payments and e-commerce platforms aligns with DAT’s mission to make it easier for freight carriers, brokers and shippers to do business together.

“As we scale DAT and use AI to help customers address their most urgent and complex challenges, we welcome Jeff’s product thought leadership and capabilities to lead and bring innovative technology products and services to market,” said DAT President & CEO Satish Maripuri.

Jeff most recently was president and chief executive officer at Shift, an e-commerce platform for the auto industry. Before Shift, he was senior vice president and general manager of Walmart’s Marketplace, where he was responsible for building the retail giant’s foundational commerce platforms. Jeff previously held product and operations positions in leadership at PayPal and Intel.

DAT has hired Erika Voss as Vice President of Information Security. Erika’s vision and expertise will be integral to DAT’s commitment to ensure DAT Systems are at the forefront of the best cyber security possible, given the growing threats of cybercrime, which will make a great impact on our network governance and our fight against fraud.

Erika previously was vice president of security and engineering at Capital One, a Fortune 500 financial services corporation. She led all facets of security and engineering, including policies, procedures and best practices for application security, access control, authentication, third-party risk management and intrusion detection.

Erika held information security leadership positions at Salesforce and Oracle, where she was responsible for SaaS, PaaS and IaaS security and compliance.

She has her Ph.D. in cybersecurity, which will position DAT to further advance its security posture and research into technologies, such as AI and machine learning, that work in direct support of deepening the trust of its customers. Erika is a board member of the Forbes Technology Council and vice president of the High Tech Crime Investigation Association.

“Trust is a core foundation in DAT culture and products,” Maripuri said. “I’m excited to have Erika join DAT and lead our information security initiatives to ensure that DAT delivers the most trusted marketplace for freight.”

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on more than 400 million freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000.

