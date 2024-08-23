DAT releases agenda for DATCON24 in Kansas City

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAT Freight & Analytics announced the agenda for DATCON24 at dat.com/datcon.





DATCON24 will be held from October 22-24 at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The annual user conference delivers market analysis and hands-on workshops to help customers maximize the value they get from DAT One and DAT iQ, the industry’s leading tools for managing truckload freight and trusted business relationships.

Individual tickets are currently priced at $995, with group discounts available.

“DATCON24 is a place where freight brokers, shippers, and enterprise carriers can work one-on-one with product experts, demo our newest features, connect with industry leaders, learn about the latest trends, and have some fun networking while we do it,” said Jeff Hopper, Chief Marketing Officer at DAT. “It’s designed to fuel our customers’ business and professional growth.”

The DATCON24 agenda will include:

New product announcements: DAT will introduce a new service to help brokers and carriers build trusted business relationships.

DAT will introduce a new service to help brokers and carriers build trusted business relationships. Impactful keynote session: Hear from DAT’s CEO Jeff Clementz on what’s next for DAT and the industry as a whole.

Hear from DAT’s CEO Jeff Clementz on what’s next for DAT and the industry as a whole. Training: Workshops on DAT One and DAT iQ, including specialized sessions on RateView, Market Conditions Index, the DAT iQ RFP Tool , and more.

Workshops on DAT One and DAT iQ, including specialized sessions on RateView, Market Conditions Index, the DAT iQ RFP , and more. Fraud prevention: How to reduce the risk of fraud, with insights from Dr. Erika Voss, DAT’s Vice President of Information Security.

How to reduce the risk of fraud, with insights from Dr. Erika Voss, DAT’s Vice President of Information Security. Market insights: Deep dives into analytics, forecasting, and how to use real-time data to make informed decisions and recognize trends.

Deep dives into analytics, forecasting, and how to use real-time data to make informed decisions and recognize trends. Carrier networks: Sessions to help DAT customers manage their carrier networks and cover challenging lanes.

Sessions to help DAT customers manage their carrier networks and cover challenging lanes. Networking: Social events in Kansas City for attendees to connect with industry leaders and peers to expand their professional networks.

For more information about DATCON24, visit dat.com/datcon.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace and truckload freight data analytics service in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on more than 400 million annual freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. DAT is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

