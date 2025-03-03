DAT Names Jana Galbraith as Chief People Officer

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAT Freight & Analytics today announced the appointment of Jana Galbraith as Chief People Officer (CPO). Galbraith will lead DAT’s people strategy, talent development, and organizational culture initiatives, ensuring the company attracts, retains, and empowers top talent to further drive innovation and growth.

“Jana is a dynamic and strategic leader with a proven track record of building strong, high-performing teams and fostering cultures that enable people to thrive,” said Jeff Clementz, DAT’s CEO & President. “Her experience guiding organizations through growth and transformation will be invaluable as we scale our business and strengthen our position as the most trusted freight marketplace and analytics provider. We’re thrilled to have her join the team and help shape the future of DAT.”

Galbraith is a seasoned People & Operations leader with more than 20 years of experience developing HR functions for growing organizations. She has held leadership roles across technology, entertainment, and digital media companies, balancing strategic oversight with hands-on execution.

Most recently, she served as a Senior Vice President of People Experience at Xero, where she led the global HR Business Partnering function across the Americas, UK/EMEA, New Zealand, and Australia. Here she was responsible for driving HR strategy through areas including talent development, culture transformation and organizational design. She has also worked extensively with startups and high-growth companies, both in-house and as an advisor, helping organizations navigate complex change, scale their teams, and develop cultures that attract and retain top talent.

“DAT is at an exciting inflection point, and I’m delighted to join a company that recognizes its people as the driving force behind innovation and customer success,” said Galbraith. “I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and creating an environment where employees feel empowered to do their best work, contribute meaningfully, and grow alongside the business.”

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America’s largest truckload freight marketplace; DAT iQ, the industry's leading freight data analytics service; and Trucker Tools, the leader in load visibility. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

DAT Contact

Annabel Reeves

annabel.reeves@dat.com

503.501.0143