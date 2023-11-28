DāSTOR Enhances Services Across its Four Data Centers in Pennsylvania and Delaware

Strategic Upgrades Mark a New Era of Enterprise-Focused Hybrid Colocation

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DāSTOR, an enterprise-focused provider of scalable and secure hybrid colocation solutions, today announced enhancements and strategic developments to its portfolio of services across its four data centers located in Pennsylvania and Delaware. In the two and a half years since the company’s launch, DāSTOR has expanded capacity and service capabilities in colocation, private cloud, backup and data storage to deliver secure, optimized, enterprise-class data management solutions across a variety of vertical markets, including healthcare, legal, manufacturing, fintech, and government.





Helping its clients navigate the complexities of managing IT workloads across cloud, colocation and on-premise solutions, DāSTOR provides guidance and expertise to simplify the process of finding scalable, reliable, and secure IT infrastructure and data management solutions. Through multiple decades of owning and operating data centers, DāSTOR’s leadership team recognizes the migration path that companies experience when optimizing workloads; from on-prem to colocation, to public cloud, and now repatriating some or all of those workloads back to dedicated colocation or private cloud solutions due to cost and security concerns. DāSTOR guides IT infrastructure management decision-makers through each stage of their digital evolution with knowledge, experience, and custom tools to simplify the process and ensure better outcomes.

Enhancements to DāSTOR’s colocation solutions include:

Innovative Storage Solutions : DāSTOR consolidated and simplified its Tier-1 storage solutions and added an S3-compatible Object storage solution, branded “Fortress™”, a platform with massive capacity, designed for unstructured data backups and bulk data needs. Fortress™ is highly cost-effective, offering ransomware protection and compliance-ready immutability without egress fees. It is a simple, scalable product that is part of an efficient enterprise data management and archiving solution.

DāSTOR consolidated and simplified its Tier-1 storage solutions and added an S3-compatible Object storage solution, branded “Fortress™”, a platform with massive capacity, designed for unstructured data backups and bulk data needs. Fortress™ is highly cost-effective, offering protection and compliance-ready immutability without egress fees. It is a simple, scalable product that is part of an efficient enterprise data management and archiving solution. Hyperconverged Private Cloud : DāSTOR upgraded its private cloud offering to provide the simplicity and agility of public cloud coupled with the performance, security, and control of private cloud, within a hyper converged architecture.

DāSTOR upgraded its private cloud offering to provide the simplicity and agility of public cloud coupled with the performance, security, and control of private cloud, within a hyper converged architecture. Superior Cloud access and control: WatchTower™ is DāSTOR’s custom-built cloud portal, enabling insight and control of customer applications and virtual machines (VMs) within DāSTOR’s private cloud AND any public clouds used by customers. Through a single pane of glass, WatchTower™ empowers users to migrate VMs and view real-time cost comparisons between their public and private cloud environments. WatchTower™ is a value-added offering provided to DāSTOR private cloud customers.

Additionally, DāSTOR has grown its sales team and has introduced a Partner Program, contributing to an overall revenue growth of 45%+ since inception. The company’s focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience has resulted in a customer retention rate of 99%, demonstrating the quality and reliability of its colocation solutions.

“At DāSTOR, we’ve completely revamped not just our products, but the entire customer experience. We’ve invested heavily in our core offerings, from upgrading our Cloud platform to building a cost-effective Object Storage platform; from building a private fiber ring between our facilities and fortifying security across our entire footprint to launching WatchTower™, our online cloud management platform, we’ve significantly expanded and elevated our solutions to support the evolving needs of the enterprise,” shared DāSTOR’s CEO Kevin Mulqueen. “The response has been phenomenal – and the significant traction favorably positions us for the future.”

Moving forward, DāSTOR’s focus on innovation and customer-centric enhancements raises the bar for hybrid colocation and managed service offerings for enterprise businesses. DāSTOR’s tangible achievements reaffirm its commitment to delivering exceptional digital infrastructure and management solutions tailored to today’s evolving enterprise requirements.

For more information about DāSTOR visit: https://dastorllc.com/.

About DāSTOR

DāSTOR provides enterprise-focused, hybrid colocation solutions that leverage robust infrastructure and interconnectivity to drive scalable and reliable digital services. Founded in 2021 by 30-year industry veteran, Kevin Mulqueen, DāSTOR offers a full suite of services, including network services, colocation, storage, private cloud, disaster recovery, and backup services. Privately funded and owner-operated, DāSTOR reimagines digital infrastructure management with ecosystem development, providing customers with one-stop-shop solutions for comprehensive data management. With four carrier-neutral, best-in-class locations across Pennsylvania and Delaware, they cater to a diverse range of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and more. Whether you’re a startup looking to gain a competitive edge or a global corporation striving for excellence, DāSTOR is your strategic partner for data success. For more information, please visit https://dastorllc.com/

Contacts

iMiller Public Relations



Jake Curtachio



Tel: 1.908-500-3579



Email: DaSTOR@imillerpr.com