Dassault Systèmes Unveils Innovative, Collaborative Mining Solutions from GEOVIA Within the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform at PDAC 2024

Dassault Systèmes is advancing the portfolio transformation of its GEOVIA mining solutions to integrate them within the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

The latest GEOVIA updates include the release of the Strategic Mine Planner role and Underground Mine Designer role – solutions for end users that prioritize value optimization, safety and ecological responsibility, time-saving and data flow transparency thanks to generative parametric modeling and a novel optimization technology

The comprehensive GEOVIA portfolio powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, including the flagship solutions Surpac, MineSched and Whittle, will be showcased at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention on March 5 in Toronto

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that it is showcasing the latest portfolio advancements of its mining flagship brand GEOVIA during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2024, on March 5 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), Room 206-D, in Toronto.





GEOVIA solutions provide end-to-end virtual twin experiences focusing on the intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning. The GEOVIA solutions portfolio is transforming significantly to seamlessly integrate with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This integration establishes a unified source of truth, empowering organizations to strengthen their resilience in a swiftly evolving landscape while securing a competitive edge across the entire mining value chain, spanning from pit to port.

The latest advancements in the GEOVIA portfolio include the Strategic Mine Planner role and the Underground Mine Designer role, which are available now.

The GEOVIA Strategic Mine Planner role complements the Pit Optimizer role, allowing users to develop a comprehensive strategic plan that is robust and reliable by evaluating critical input parameters through multiple scenario analyses, from development to closure. It enables the simultaneous or sequential application of several advanced value-adding options for optimizing capacity to create a robust mining schedule that prioritizes value and ecological responsibility. The role counts with a novel optimization technology, based on an extension of the Bienstock-Zuckerberg algorithm, which provides increased net present value (NPV) while significantly speeding up runtimes compared to any other commercial solution.

The GEOVIA Underground Mine Designer role enables the user to rethink the design experience of underground mining by evaluating multiple options thanks to generative parametric modeling. Users can generate and evaluate various development designs through a highly automated process, offering an optimal design assessment. Adopting a “Safety by Design” approach allows compliance with requirements and safety standards related to underground excavations, from physical constraints to geotechnical features. The new Underground Mine Designer role allows significant time-savings and transparency through seamless process and data model continuity between different mining levels, development areas and practical access designs.

The two new roles complement the GEOVIA portfolio for mining in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which also includes Geology Modeler, Geoscience Referential Manager, Earth Engineering Coordinator and Pit Optimizer.

“We are excited to actively participate at PDAC 2024 and announce our latest advancements in mining solutions,” said Mauro DelleMonache, CEO, GEOVIA, Dassault Systèmes. “Our team of mining specialists and consultants have prepared exciting live presentations featuring multiple releases and scheduled activities harnessing the capabilities of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. GEOVIA solutions facilitate smooth collaboration, streamlined data exchange, and enhanced workflow efficiency, empowering mining companies to make well-informed decisions, elevate operational performance, and achieve operational and sustainability objectives. Our motivation stems from the vision of modeling a sustainable planet where technology, knowledge and

know-how play pivotal roles in advocating responsible management of natural resources. We look forward to connecting with our users, clients, and partners, sharing insights, and actively shaping the future of the mining segment together.”

