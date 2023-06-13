Dassault Systèmes to Showcase Sustainable Innovation with the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform at the Paris Air Show 2023

Industry solution experiences, augmented reality and virtual twins will be on display at Dassault Systèmes’ chalet B159 and booth D170 – hall 2B

Industry roundtables to feature executives from Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Vertical Aerospace and more

Discussions to cover decarbonizing aviation, managing production ramp-up, developing new defense programs, accelerating new space and upskilling the workforce

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced a full program of demonstrations and discussions at the Paris Air Show June 19-25, 2023 that will showcase how its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is unleashing sustainable innovation in the aerospace and defense industry.

In an era of industry disruption defined by net carbon neutrality goals, thousands of satellite launches, increased production demand for single-aisle aircraft, rising global military expenditures, and an aging workforce, companies are seeking to achieve new ways of collaborating, creating and working by leveraging virtual twins.

At its chalet B159 and booth D170 in hall 2B, Dassault Systèmes will delve into the latest industry challenges and examine how the industry uses the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to decarbonize commercial aviation while managing production ramp-up, support defense modernization, accelerate new space innovations, and upskill the workforce.

Highlights include:

In-depth roundtables with executives from Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Vertical Aerospace, Safran Group and more;

Panel discussions addressing challenges and trends in European defense, decarbonization, manufacturing, new space and workforce skills;

The development of Blue Spirit Aero’s hydrogen-powered plane, Dragonfly, using virtual twin experiences;

The 3DEXPERIENCE playground showcasing Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for sustainable innovation in aerospace and defense.

“Today’s industry is experiencing a paradigm shift, where it needs to meet short term goals while accomplishing long-term objectives in sustainability,” said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “At the Paris Air Show, we will examine this shift with industry thought leaders and demonstrate how our 3DEXPERIENCE platform is leading the industry’s transformation toward a more sustainable and innovative future.”

