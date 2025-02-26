Dassault Systèmes Enters the Next Phase of Its Living Heart Project with AI-Powered Virtual Twins

Members of the Living Heart Project are testing a new generation of the Living Heart model that can be configured for individual patients or patient populations

Customization and automation of AI-powered virtual heart models would help simplify and accelerate medical device development

Beta test follows the publication of the “ENRICHMENT Playbook” and supports efforts to expand virtual twin applications from the heart to other organs

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DEXPERIENCE--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that a beta test is underway to evaluate a new generation of the Living Heart model that can be highly customized for individual patients or patient populations. The test aims to deliver a level of configuration and automation that makes the model a powerful resource to simplify medical device research and development, and accelerate the testing and regulatory approval of new treatments.

Members of the Living Heart Project are testing the creation of highly customized models that offer the ability to adjust tissue properties, structural variations and other aspects at the touch of a button. Because this new generation builds upon the project’s years of experience with real patients, its insight into human physiology enables it to create thousands of virtual patient twins and be used as a robust training set for generative AI. Researchers and clinicians can understand a disease and how a patient population will react to a given treatment, without using humans or animals, and without privacy or profile constraints.

“A decade ago, the Living Heart Project made history by introducing the first virtual twin of a human heart. Today, we make another giant leap forward with the next generation - a fully parametric, customizable whole-heart simulation, enabling medical device companies to design, test and validate innovations faster and with greater confidence. Powered by our 3DEXPERIENCE platform, this breakthrough will help our customers reduce development costs, accelerate regulatory approval, and transform their ability to predict how devices will integrate with real-world patient anatomy, empowering precision medicine at scale,” said Claire Biot, Vice President, Life Sciences & Healthcare Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

The beta test of the new generation Living Heart model follows the release of the “ENRICHMENT Playbook,” a guide for the medical device industry that outlines how to use virtual twins to accelerate clinical trials, published following the successful completion of a five-year collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The validation and the efficiency of virtual twins provide unparalleled benefits across biopharma, hospitals, medical devices, wearables and public health - from reduced costs and accelerated regulatory approvals to improved patient outcomes.

Dassault Systèmes has cemented its role as the global leader in virtual twin technology for healthcare, building on decades of leadership and expertise in industrial applications that it now brings to mainstream medicine, clinical trials and patient care.

The company announced the beta test today at its 3DEXPERIENCE World event in Houston, and explored expanding virtual twin applications to other organs to address a wider range of medical challenges.

