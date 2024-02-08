Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE World 2024 to Celebrate Imaginations, Innovations and Communities Shaping the Future of Design and Manufacturing

25 th anniversary of Dassault Systèmes’ annual event for the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE Works community to take place in Dallas, February 11-14, 2024

Four-day agenda delves into technologies, trends and strategies around artificial intelligence, collaborative innovation, virtual twins and more

Highlights include keynote speeches from Lonnie Johnson, Aneesa Muthana and Paddy Lowe and customer stories showcasing sustainable innovations in energy

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced 3DEXPERIENCE World 2024, its annual event dedicated to the 3DEXPERIENCE Works and SOLIDWORKS communities, in Dallas, February 11-14, 2024. More than 5,000 users, business leaders, makers, entrepreneurs and students will attend the 25th anniversary of the world’s premier event for discovering the technologies, trends and strategies shaping the future of product design and manufacturing.





Four days of panels, breakout sessions, presentations, learning and networking with thought leaders, industry experts and customers will delve into some of the hottest topics touching design and manufacturing today – from artificial intelligence and digital transformation to collaborative innovation and virtual twins. This year’s 3DEXPERIENCE World will feature a particular focus on innovations that are advancing the global push for sustainability, and how 3DEXPERIENCE Works can help imagine and redesign products, processes and business models to improve the world people want to live in.

Highlights of 3DEXPERIENCE World 2024 include:

Keynote speakers Lonnie Johnson – inventor, aerospace engineer and entrepreneur; Aneesa Muthana – CEO and owner of Pioneer Service and expert in production machining environments; and Paddy Lowe – founder and CEO of the fossil-free synthetic fuel company Zero, and former Formula 1 engineer and executive;

Visionary insights on the impacts of global trends, from Bernard Charlès, Chairman, Dassault Systèmes, and Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes;

SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE Works updates from Manish Kumar, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes, and Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President 3DEXPERIENCE Works, Dassault Systèmes;

Customer stories from Arthur Bus, B&S, Endiatx, eSki, Flowerserve Corp, GlüxKind, Neurolutions, Light a Sky, Nagano Automation, Proteus Motion, Qargos, Tessy, Tigoona and Viscon;

Annual “Top 10 List” of user-requested SOLIDWORKS features and enhancements;

Breakout sessions dedicated to design, simulation, manufacturing, data management, and community;

295 workshops and technical training sessions;

Free certification opportunities to strengthen and sharpen skills;

“AI and Hardware Innovation Showcase” startup contest;

contest; 3DEXPERIENCE Playground featuring robotics and CNC machines defining the future of manufacturing on the shop floor;

An immersive virtual reality city experience in the “EDU Zone” alongside model race cars, rockets and planes designed by university teams with SOLIDWORKS.

“For 25 years, our ‘World’ events have provided opportunities to celebrate attendees and facilitate community engagement while imagining all we can achieve in the future, together,” said Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President, 3DEXPERIENCE Works, Dassault Systèmes. “3DEXPERIENCE World 2024 builds on this story of innovation, thought leadership, customer success, products and experiences. Now more than ever, we are connected in a world where the virtual makes it possible to push the limits of the imagination. We will continue to empower this global community to imagine the possibilities ahead, with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform.”

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

https://twitter.com/Dassault3DS

https://www.facebook.com/DassaultSystemes

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dassaultsystemes

https://www.youtube.com/DassaultSystemes

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Dassault Systèmes Press

Corporate / France



Arnaud MALHERBE



arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America



Natasha LEVANTI



natasha.levanti@3ds.com

+1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA



Virginie BLINDENBERG



virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China



Grace MU



grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India



Kriti ASHOK



kriti.ashok@3ds.com

+91 9741310607

Japan



Reina YAMAGUCHI



reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 6650

Korea



Jeemin JEONG



jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653