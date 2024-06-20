Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform on the Cloud Selected by Mahindra & Mahindra as It Accelerates Its Digital Transformation

Automotive leader in India makes strategic decision to use Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud for its end-to-end new product development process

Mahindra & Mahindra can improve efficiency, reduce time to market, and support its sustainability goals for their automotive business

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud will be utilized for all future auto programs of Mahindra & Mahindra

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Mahindra & Mahindra, a leader in automotive, farm and services businesses in India, is advancing its digital transformation by selecting Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to accelerate its end-to-end new product development process.





Mahindra & Mahindra’s strategic decision to adopt the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud for its future auto programs will enable it to improve the efficiency of its process and reduce the time to market of safer and more sustainable vehicles.

Mahindra & Mahindra will use the “Drive Emotion,” “Global Modular Architecture,” and “Smart Safe and Connected” industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to connect thousands of users – employees and suppliers – in one virtual environment empowering collaboration and innovation. By working on the cloud, teams can quickly adopt industry best practices, collaborate seamlessly, and access real-time information. This ensures enhanced visibility and facilitates informed decision-making across product planning, design, engineering, strategic sourcing, and digital manufacturing domains.

“We wanted high-performance technology that would enable us to launch innovative vehicles faster and fulfill our sustainability ambitions. With Dassault Systèmes’ expertise and 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we can deepen collaboration, and expedite problem identification and resolution, leading to streamlining new vehicle launch timelines,” said Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra & Mahindra.

“Mahindra & Mahindra has a long-standing partnership with Dassault Systèmes and they continue to put their trust in our solutions to develop the next generation of their vehicles,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Vehicle development is complexifying every day due to regulations. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud addresses this complexity. Our work with Mahindra & Mahindra demonstrates the maturity of our cloud technology and solutions for automotive sector challenges.”

