DAS42 Awarded Snowflake Technology Competency Badge

Snowflake recognizes DAS42’s work helping joint customers in the technology industry leverage the full power of the Snowflake Data Cloud

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAS42, a provider of modern data stack technology implementation and advisory services, today announced that it has been awarded the Snowflake Technology Competency badge for its data analytics solutions in the Snowflake Data Cloud, unlocking new ways for enterprises in the technology industry to accelerate data-driven outcomes.

DAS42 and Snowflake can help joint customers build Snowflake-based data platforms that deliver industry best practices in data management, business intelligence, and analytics. As a Snowflake Elite Services Partner, DAS42 has partnered closely with Snowflake for years to empower enterprises with the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. DAS42 is committed to helping organizations leverage the power of Snowflake’s platform to transform the way enterprises in the technology industry store and access data.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition for our years of work bringing the power of Snowflake to the technology industry,” said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. “Technology enterprises rely on high-quality, up-to-the-minute data. Snowflake and its groundbreaking innovations make it possible for us to deliver the kind of exceptional data analytics platforms today’s technology companies need.”

“Snowflake and DAS42’s partnership is reimagining what’s possible with data, enabling joint customers to build and collaborate on a unified platform while continuously maintaining security and governance standards,” said Katie Ecklund, Senior Director of Partner Sales – America, at Snowflake. “DAS42’s Technology Competency badge is a testament to their expertise and continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world’s data to fuel today’s data-driven businesses.”

About DAS42

DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world’s largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

