DAS to Participate in Germany’s Aircraft Interiors Expo to Tap Deeper into Global Aircraft Seat Market

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIX--DAS, a company specializing in automotive seats, will participate in the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg Messe, Germany, to fully enter the global aircraft seat market. Leveraging its 38 years of expertise in automotive seat manufacturing and applying its accumulated knowledge in ergonomic design, durability, and lightweight technology, DAS aims to secure a competitive edge in the aviation industry.

DAS, the first Korean company to join the exhibition, has decided to participate in this year’s event once again. Through this continued participation, DAS plans to expand its presence in the global aircraft seat market.

Founded in 1987, DAS has established itself as a leader in the automotive seat industry. The company has adapted to the changing mobility market, responding to future technologies such as autonomous driving and eco-friendly vehicles. Additionally, for the past three years, DAS has ventured into the aircraft seat sector, aiming for FAA TSO certification by the end of 2026.

At the AIX 2025, DAS will showcase two models of aircraft seats: the "ECO" and "Prestige" seats. With these products, DAS is committed to helping airlines with cost-effective operations and providing passengers with a comfortable flying experience, incorporating differentiated designs and lightweight technologies.

The ECO Economy Seat features a slim 30mm backrest thickness and a lightweight structure weighing just 26kg. Its reduced weight, compared to existing competitive models from airlines, improves fuel efficiency. Additionally, with a 29-inch seat pitch, it offers passengers more space. The seat also includes practical features such as an integrated headrest, a back-integrated table, and a table with a cup holder.

The Prestige Economy Seat is a premium economy seat that incorporates DAS’ automotive seat technology, featuring several functions that differentiate it from traditional aircraft seats. Notable features include a 4-way wing-out headrest, back recliner, lumbar support, and cushion-linked reclining functions, all designed for passenger comfort. Additional amenities such as an integrated USB monitor, wireless charger, cup holder, foldable table, and coat hook maximize passenger convenience.

A DAS official stated, “Based on our extensive experience in automotive seat manufacturing, we aim to present competitive products in the aircraft seat market as well. Through collaboration with global airlines, we will keep expanding our market influence while advancing technological innovation.”

AM Seat Marketing Team

Seoung-jun Kim

kimsj4e@i-das.com