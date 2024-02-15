DAS Technology Wins 2024 NADA Show’s Exhibitor Pitch Competition

Leading Consumer Data and Experience Platform company bests 50 applicants and nine finalists to win NADA’s second annual contest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autodealers—DAS Technology, automotive’s leading consumer engagement technology company with the industry’s first next-level Consumer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), cleared a field of 50 applicants to make the final round of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)’s second annual Exhibitor Pitch Competition, where Co-Founder and CEO Alexi Venneri and Vice President of Customer Experience and Creative Strategy Krys VanSlyke bested nine other contestants on the NADA Show’s Live Stage with a two-minute pitch highlighted by their DAS-styled rendition of Run-D.M.C.’s “It’s Tricky.”





Delivered on Feb. 2, the winning pitch was chosen by judges Wes Lutz, NADA director and president of Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Jackson, Mich.; Anita Castriota, managing partner at Castriota Chevrolet in Hudson, Fla.; and Scott Dube, NADA director and partner and vice president of government & industry relations at McGovern Auto Group in Newton, Mass. Contestants were judged on creativity, informational content, entertainment, succinctness, and overall value proposition. DAS Technology earned the opportunity to present its technology the following day during a 30-minute session led by Venneri and Senior Vice President of Business Development Scott Pechstein.

“We are very honored that DAS Technology won the exhibitor pitch competition for our CX solutions at the NADA Show,” Venneri said. “Fifty vendors applied, and 10 companies were selected to make their pitch on the NADA Show’s Live Stage. We are so excited the dealer judges voted DAS as the top solution most likely to help dealers succeed in 2024.”

At the 2024 NADA Show, DAS Technology unveiled new features that leverage data and artificial intelligence to strengthen the customer experience and help auto dealers close more deals. New software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings include real-time lead quoting, prospect nurturing, website targeting to uncover the emails of consumers who don’t submit a lead form, service messaging, SMS (Short Message Service) enhancements, and expanded inventory merchandising capabilities. The DAS CDXP provides advanced identity resolution, data cleansing, and configurable customer communication to increase dealership revenue by continuing to engage consumers in their vehicle buying and servicing journey.

DAS also published its 10th annual Automotive Customer Experience Trends Study, which surveyed over 7,000 verified vehicle buyers and service customers. The automotive industry’s most in-depth and longest-running study examines trends related to how consumers shop, research, and interact with dealers online, the importance of dealer reviews, consumer interest in electric vehicles, and customer expectations when pre-ordering vehicles.

“Our team was busy at this year’s NADA Show,” Venneri said. “Aside from the competition, our team led four sessions, including two NADA workshops on digital retailing, hosted an industry breakfast for our AUTOVATE brand, and staged our biggest client appreciation party yet, with more than 1,000 NADA attendees packing the Omnia nightclub inside Caesars Palace to see performances by Paula Abdul, TLC, and Warren G. Thank you to our clients and partners for making this such a fantastic show!”

Click here to view the winning DAS Technology pitch and presentation delivered at NADA.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is a leading SaaS Consumer Engagement Technology company that helps consumers have a better experience by assisting retailers in leveraging innovative communication platforms more efficiently and helpfully. DAS features the automotive industry’s first next-level Consumer Data & Experience Platform® (CDXP), enabling over 9,200 retailers, partners, and OEMs to increase consumer response and lead conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology and generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and consumer engagement solutions, DAS Technology deploys omnichannel messaging, mobile apps, software, and consumer engagement technology to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries. DAS Technology divisions include Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, LotVantage, and 3 Birds. More information is available at dastechnology.com.

