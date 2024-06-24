DAS Technology Waiving Subscription Fees, Offering CX Technology to Dealerships Experiencing CRM or DMS Disruptions

DAS SaaS middleware technology provides valuable lead response and messaging solutions during other vendors’ CRM/DMS service disruptions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRMoutage—DAS Technology, automotive’s leading consumer engagement SaaS technology company, with the industry’s first next-level Consumer Data and Experience Platform® (CDXP), is assisting automotive dealerships experiencing service disruptions with other vendors. The company is waiving subscription fees for new activations of lead response messaging, SMS solutions, and custom microsites for auto dealers impacted by any other vendor’s Consumer Relationship Management (CRM) and Dealer Management System (DMS) outages.





Within hours of the outage, DAS Technology’s current dealership clients were offered new features, at no additional cost, to allow them to route leads and communications around non-functioning CRM/DMS systems. The company also contacted the vendor experiencing challenges, offering them no-cost assistance as their industry partner. DAS Technology’s Digital Air Strike SaaS middleware platform integrates with over 200 data providers, enabling it to continue to deliver value and mission-critical communications from dealers to consumers.

Many DAS clients are already taking advantage of the company’s assistance, including Royal Automotive Group and Seeger Toyota.

“This past week, DAS was quick to partner with us to leverage their Response Logix solution to ensure that we could continue to communicate with our customers and prospects when other vendor systems were not operating,” said Kevin Cravo, sales director at Royal Automotive Group in Tucson, AZ. “We can work our leads in their platform, including sending emails and texts to consumers, without losing data. DAS Technology has always been innovative and fast-acting, giving us a real advantage.”

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate how fast the Digital Air Strike team sent out communication to our clients, alerting them how to reach us while our other system is down,” said Christine Seeger, assistant general manager at Seeger Toyota in St. Louis, MO. “Thank you so much for the proactive support during this stressful time.”

Leading OEMs and dealerships see the value that DAS brings with a suite of SaaS middleware CX technology that integrates with and sits between other vendor systems. This technology collects and leverages data to proactively engage consumers with the right message at the right time.

The DAS AI-enabled Response Path messaging solution fields questions, collects leads, and schedules sales and service appointments on the dealer’s website or through DAS Power Text communication. Consumers can also get vehicle quotes and trade-in values in the messaging window. Response Path is available for dealers impacted by CRM or DMS outages at no subscription fee for the next month. The solution can be configured for any dealer, even non-DAS clients, within 45 minutes.

The patented DAS Response Logix lead response technology provides custom vehicle quotes by email and text directly to dealer prospects. It also builds a personalized microsite for every consumer in minutes so they can see available vehicles of interest. DAS has developed a solution to ingest all leads from a dealer’s lead sources and send out consumer responses immediately without needing the CRM to function. DAS is providing these new customized features for dealers who are subscribed to Response Logix for free during the disruption.

“We have always been focused on supporting the automotive industry to overcome challenges, whether with vendor communication disruptions, lead follow-up, or improving consumer satisfaction,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of DAS Technology. “Since 2010, our CX technology has helped dealers pivot and better manage consumer communication, social media, and reputation management, which started with solving challenges during the recession.

“A decade later, DAS helped dealers with pandemic messaging to better schedule appointments, allow for social distancing, and explain sanitization practices. And now, when other vendors experience outages, we can give consumers and dealerships a streamlined way to provide vehicle quotes and schedule appointments, all without losing crucial data that would otherwise be lost using only manual tools and personal emails or cell phones,” Venneri said. “Helping consumers have a five-star car-buying and servicing experience has always been core to our company’s mission and values. DAS provides thousands of dealerships nationwide with valuable messaging and an insurance policy.”

Dealers can reach a DAS team member 24/7 to receive a tailored plan for their dealership, including a free audit to show help that can be provided immediately. Dealers and OEMs can call 888-713-8958, email sales@digitalairstrike.com, or visit dastechnology.com.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is a leading SaaS consumer engagement technology company that helps consumers have a better experience by assisting retailers in leveraging innovative communication platforms to engage consumers better. DAS features the automotive industry’s first next-level Consumer Data & Experience Platform® (CDXP), enabling over 9,200 retailers, partners, and OEMs to increase consumer response and lead conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology to generate measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media technology, and consumer engagement solutions, DAS Technology deploys omnichannel messaging, mobile apps, software, and consumer engagement technology to monitor, respond to, and improve customer experiences, converting more consumers into customers for businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries. DAS Technology divisions include Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, LotVantage, and 3 Birds. More information is available at dastechnology.com.

