DAS Technology Unveils New SaaS CDXP Innovations at NADA 2024

Leading Consumer Data and Experience Platform identifies new SaaS features leveraging data and AI to improve dealer sales and service performance

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autodealers–DAS Technology, automotive’s leading consumer engagement technology company with the industry’s first next-level Consumer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), unveiled its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, including real-time lead quoting, prospect nurturing, service messaging, SMS enhancements, and inventory merchandising partnerships and capabilities. The results are being revealed at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) annual convention in Las Vegas.





Within the lead and sales communication module of the CDXP, DAS Technology has introduced new capabilities to improve the conversion rate of sales performance through AI-enabled lead response and prospect nurturing communications with a multi-communication channel offering, including SMS-enhanced capabilities. The newly introduced messaging technology is already proving to drive higher sales results and service RO profitability among pilot dealers leveraging the solutions. The enhanced features include advanced identity resolution between a dealer’s CRM and DMS systems, improved audience building and segmentation, and patented AI-enabled messaging presenting alternative vehicles to consumers throughout their vehicle research and shopping journey. It also includes high-impact service, equity mining, and follow-up communications leveraging a consumer’s vehicle equity position and dealership data.

“We’ve been using DAS Technology’s lead response technology for several years. With the new capabilities introduced within the platform, we are more precise than ever in the sales and service messaging we deliver, driving higher ROI across our dealer group,” said Chip Diggs, director of internet sales and marketing for Seelye Auto Group in Michigan.

According to DAS Technology’s 10th annual Automotive Customer Experience Trends Study, which surveyed over 7,000 recent consumers who bought or serviced a vehicle, only 29% reported that the dealership responded to their initial inquiry with information that included options for similar vehicles.

The power of DAS Technology’s CDXP enables dealers to provide consumers with real-time sales and service information through their preferred communication channels. Dealers gain the upper hand and a higher return on investment in their consumer engagement. The patented technology enables dealerships to present immediate quotes for all leads with alternative vehicles. Dealers and consumers benefit through an improved vehicle shopping experience.

“DAS Technology is focused on improving the rapidly changing vehicle shopping, research, purchase, and ownership experience,” said DAS Technology Chief Operating Officer Jason Barrie. “Introducing our new consumer experience sales and service messaging, inventory merchandising, and equity mining solutions through our platform enables dealers to transform the auto-buying journey into a seamless experience, ensuring consumers’ expectations are exceeded with every interaction.”

DAS Technology’s new inventory merchandising technology, advanced audience building, and consumer targeting solutions drive a higher digital marketing return on investment through the expanded DAS partner network. Leveraging proprietary technology, DAS enables dealers to deliver a high-impact and interactive shopping experience, focusing on connecting and engaging consumers with the right vehicles on the dealership’s website and vehicle details pages. With over 200 partners, DAS’ network includes Google, Microsoft Autos, Bing, Meta, YouTube, and Yahoo.

DAS Technology enables dealers to drive immediate revenue, delivering sales, service, and retention results with its industry-leading CDXP. Through advanced identity resolution, data cleansing, and configurable communications to consumers leveraging a dealership’s data within their DMS and CRM, the CDXP increases ROI and drives excellent experiences to a dealer’s prospects and customers. Insights generated through the platform provide recommendations and action to drive continuous improvement in consumer engagement.

“DAS Technology’s communication and messaging platform drives high return results for our sales and service organization,” said Rick Nezzer, marketing director for Sisbarro Auto Group in New Mexico. “Since incorporating DAS’ new technology capabilities into our group, we have seen a 46% increase in closing rates of inbound leads across all lead sources.”

By slashing through the noise in automotive marketing with data, technology, and the DAS Tech team, CDXP delivers powerful, configured email and text messages to segmented prospects and customers. Through the platform, dealers track the return on investment of their communications and leverage the learnings to adjust messaging continually to drive high-impact, high-return engagement with consumers.

Learn more about the DAS Technology full suite of solutions at NADA Booth 3101W Feb. 2-4. Dealers and DAS Technology partners can pick up party passes to the Annual DAS Client Appreciation Party on Feb. 3, featuring performances by Paula Abdul, TLC, and Warren G. Space is limited. RSVP at dastechnology.com/nada.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is a leading SaaS Consumer Engagement Technology company that helps consumers have a better experience by assisting retailers in leveraging innovative communication platforms more efficiently and helpfully. DAS features the automotive industry’s first next-level Consumer Data & Experience Platform® (CDXP), enabling over 9,200 retailers, partners, and OEMs to increase consumer response and lead conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology and generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and consumer engagement solutions, DAS Technology deploys omnichannel messaging, mobile apps, software, and consumer engagement technology to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries. DAS Technology divisions include Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, LotVantage, and 3 Birds. More information is available at dastechnology.com.

Contacts

Hayley Ringle



(480) 421-5959



hringle@dastechnology.com