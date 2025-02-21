Darling Ingredients Elects Soren Schroder to Board of Directors

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DAR--Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that it has elected Soren Schroder to its board as an independent director, effective immediately. Schroder will serve on the board’s compensation and audit committees.

“ We are pleased to welcome Soren to our board of directors,” said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO. “ His extensive experience in operations, strategic leadership, financial management and corporate governance will be invaluable to Darling Ingredients. With his expertise, we are well positioned to navigate market complexities and drive long-term, strategic growth.”

Schroder served as the Chief Executive Officer and board member of Bunge Global SA, a global agribusiness and food company from 2013-2019, after serving in a variety of global agribusiness leadership roles at the company, including CEO of Bunge North America from 2010 to 2013, leading Bunge's business operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Prior to joining Bunge, Schroder worked for over 15 years at Continental Grain Company and Cargill, Incorporated.

