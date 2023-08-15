Dara Khosrowshahi Joins Him For Her Board of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, social impact venture Him For Her announced Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, has joined its board of directors. Khosrowshahi brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership, as well as a strong and demonstrated commitment to board diversity.





The only organization focused on introducing companies to board-ready women at scale, Him For Her connects CEOs, investors, and board members with candidates drawn from its network of more than 6,000 executives, of whom more than a third identify as women of color.

“As someone who has experienced the benefits of diverse boards firsthand, Dara has been a longtime ally of Him For Her and our work to bring more voices into the boardroom,” said Him For Her CEO and Founder Jocelyn Mangan. “His leadership will undoubtedly play a critical role in helping Him For Her solve board diversity in the United States in the next ten years.”

According to a Him For Her and Crunchbase study of gender diversity on boards, women hold 16% of director seats among the country’s most heavily funded, private companies, up from 14% in the prior year. While progress has been made, women are still missing from the boardrooms of nearly a third of the companies studied.

“I’m thrilled to formalize my involvement with Him For Her, having seen the great work the organization has been doing over the last several years,” said Khosrowshahi. “Businesses and their stakeholders benefit when boards include diverse voices, and I look forward to helping Him For Her deliver on its mission.”

Prior to Uber, Khosrowshahi was CEO of Expedia, which he grew into one of the world’s largest online travel companies. While at Expedia he was one of the Highest Rated CEOs on Glassdoor. Prior to Expedia, he served as Vice President of Allen & Company and spent a number of years as an analyst. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Expedia and Catalyst.org and was previously on the board of the New York Times Company.

About Him For Her

Him For Her is a social impact venture aimed at accelerating diversity on corporate boards. To bridge the network gap responsible for the sparsity of women in the boardroom, Him For Her engages business luminaries and partners with 100+ leading private equity and venture capital firms to connect the world’s most talented “Hers” to board service. Drawing from its ever-growing referral-only talent network of 6500+ women, a third of whom are women of color, Him For Her introduces board-building companies to board-qualified candidates. More than one hundred board appointments have resulted directly from Him For Her introductions to date. Together with guest hosts like Scott Cook, Carmine Di Sibio, Robin Washington, and Eric Yuan, Him For Her also convenes roundtable discussions that extend networks for CEOs and current and aspiring board members. A 501c3 corporation, Him For Her operates through the generosity of its founding partners GV, IVP, L Catterton, Mayfield, Silver Lake Partners, Softbank, Starboard Value and Tiger Global Impact Ventures, and supporters like Brad Feld & Amy Batchelor, Reid Hoffman, Jeff Weiner, Nasdaq and many others.

Contacts

Liz O’Donnell, for Him For Her, lodonnell@double-forte.com 617-365-7172



press@uber.com