Dar Group acquires CopperTree

Dar Group has acquired a majority stake in CopperTree, a Canadian-headquartered provider of building analytics solutions.





The deal will see CopperTree join the Dar Group of companies. Acquiring CopperTree will enable Dar Group to grow its market share and provide a more integrated digital service offering across its core markets, including transportation, buildings, energy, water and industrials.

The Dar Group companies will be able to access a greater level of technological excellence on behalf of their clients, through CopperTree’s patented technology and leadership team of experienced subject matter experts.

In joining Dar Group, CopperTree will gain new access to a wider range of global markets which, in turn, will enable continuous growth for its state-of-the-art ‘Kaizen’ tools. These advanced platforms monitor the performance of built assets, improving decision making through the availability of live data and actionable insights.

It is anticipated that CopperTree’s offerings will directly complement Dar Group’s existing ‘Para’ digital twin solution – a platform that allows those who own and operate assets to unlock the potential of vast amounts of untapped operational and IT data, paving the way for cost savings and for more productive, efficient, sustainable, and resilient performance.

About Dar Group

Dar Group is a leading global design and engineering conglomerate with award-winning impact and global reach.

As an engineering, architectural, and planning consultancy that values speciality expertise, the Group is united by a commitment to providing clients with multi-disciplinary solutions rooted in quality, innovation, collaboration, sustainability, and technology to deliver social and community impact.

Dar Group’s portfolio spans across architecture, engineering, infrastructure, project management and energy consultancy.

About CopperTree

CopperTree Analytics is a building analytics service provider with an industry-leading Kaizen platform that utilizes patented data-contextualizing technology to solve prevalent issues in building energy management and data integrity.

The platform, a full-stack proprietary software solution, was purpose-built and consists of an energy information system (EIS) and a fault detection and diagnostics (FDD) platform with integrated system performance auditing. Using a SaaS model paired with managed services, CopperTree provides powerful insights designed to save customers money and energy.

For over a decade, CopperTree has provided SaaS and managed analytics services to commercial and industrial buildings.

