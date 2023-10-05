Dappz Sports Remains Top Live Shopping Company in U.S. on TikTok – Over $20 Million in Projected Gross Sales for 2023

Leading the Way in Live-Shopping and Innovative E-Commerce, Dappz Sports Sets New Industry Standards, Strengthens Executive Bench, and Secures Additional Partnerships to Solidify the Company’s Ongoing Impact Within the Trading Card Hobby

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Collectors—Dappz Sports, the largest cross platform sports and entertainment media company in the trading card and signed memorabilia hobby, proudly announces that the company is projected to achieve over $20 million in gross sales by the end of 2023. With a promising trajectory displayed at the close of Q3, the company has demonstrated incredible growth since its inception, emerging as a trailblazer in the live-shopping landscape while forging strategic partnerships with leaders in e-commerce and trading cards— including eBay, Topps, and Fanatics.





“We set our sights on doing ambitious things and hitting new heights this year. The $20 million milestone is simply a reflection of our commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and pioneering trends that move the e-commerce landscape forward,” said Matt “Dappz” McGuckin, CEO and founder of Dappz Sports. “Our new partnerships and forged relationships with brands such as eBay, TikTok, Fanatics and more solidifies our status as a leader in the trading card hobby, collectibles, and soon-to-launch consumer products streams. Live shopping is here to stay and we’re proud to have brought it to the masses in a way that resonates, with others in the space now taking notice.”

In late 2019 and early 2020, Dappz Sports introduced the concept of live shopping to the hobby, pioneering what is now a flourishing trend in 2023. While other companies have ventured into this arena, Dappz Sports remains at the front of the pack, continuously paving the way for others to follow. The company’s spirit of innovation and authenticity has secured Dappz Sports’ position as the unrivaled leader in TikTok shopping collectibles.

