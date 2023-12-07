Daniel Martin Joins Pipedrive as VP of Customer Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, has appointed Daniel Martin as VP of Customer Experience. With vast experience in consulting, marketing, product and customer service roles, Martin will be responsible for overseeing the company’s customer experience strategy and execution.









“This newly established role comes at a time when Pipedrive is growing rapidly. Customer obsession has always been our key to success and I couldn’t be happier about Daniel joining our team. As a seasoned industry leader with strong analytical and customer empathy skills, Daniel possesses vast expertise in value creation through customer experience transformation and optimization. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of Pipedrive’s enhanced customer experience,” said Heidrun Luyt, CMO at Pipedrive.

Martin’s decision to join Pipedrive was influenced by two non-negotiable things on his list, great product and great people. “I’m delighted to join Pipedrive and I’m looking forward to serving as a bridge between different business teams. My goal is to unify product, technology and exceptional experience through the lens of customers from day one,” said Daniel Martin, VP of Customer Experience at Pipedrive.

In his role, Martin will continue championing a customer-centric culture, aiming to deliver the best possible customer experience for Pipedrive users and consistent communication with key stakeholders. His role is cross-functional and he will be working horizontally to enable all business teams to create a better customer experience across all touchpoints of the customer lifecycle.

Martin’s career stretches over marketing, product and customer service roles at brands such as Maxymiser, Yieldify, ASOS and Havas Media. As an entrepreneur, he has onboarded and used Pipedrive in different organizations, holding an explicit first-hand experience in using the platform as a customer.

