Daniel Hoffer joins Hayden AI as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Former Managing Director at Autotech Ventures will lead M&A, partnerships, and corporate strategy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayden AI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning, today announced that Daniel Hoffer has joined the company as its Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Hoffer will lead planning and execution of long-term strategies to make the business more competitive and profitable to further increase the company’s market lead in mobile automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement and development of its geospatial analytics platform leveraging its patented AI-powered vision technology.





“Dan added significant value to Hayden AI as an investor, and we are excited to take our relationship with him to the next level by adding him to our team,” said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. “We expect that his perspective from Autotech Ventures, where his portfolio companies achieved three IPOs and two acquisitions, will be invaluable to us as Hayden AI continues to grow.”

“In over 20 years in Silicon Valley, I have invested in and advised dozens of start-ups. Few companies have impressed me as much as Hayden AI,” said Hoffer. “Hayden AI has created a unique value proposition by combining edge computing and perception powered AI to solve long-standing problems for cities with an easily deployable product. The company has a compelling and ambitious global vision and I’m thrilled to join and help take Hayden AI to the next level.”

Hoffer has led an illustrious career in the tech industry. Prior to joining Hayden AI, Hoffer spent the last five years at Autotech Ventures where he was one of the Managing Directors responsible for investing over $500 million in assets under management. He has also served as a Partner at early stage venture firm Tandem Capital, as Senior Director in Concur’s (acquired by SAP) corporate strategy team, and as Entrepreneur in Residence at Benchmark Capital.

In addition to his venture and corporate experience, Hoffer has co-founded his own venture-backed start-up – the global travel platform CouchSurfing – where he served as CEO. He also created The Marketplace Conference, a bi-annual convention in San Francisco and Berlin for founders, investors and operators of network effects-driven startups that attracts almost 1,000 attendees.

Hayden AI is the US market leader in vision-based AI systems used for geospatial mapping and traffic safety and efficiency solutions, with camera systems installed on transit buses in cities across the country. The company’s mobile perception platform is built with patented, industry-leading technologies in categories such as computer vision, machine learning, edge processing and data analytics.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.hayden.ai

Contacts

Jenna Fortunati



jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai