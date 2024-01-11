Damon Motors Collaboration with NXP Semiconductors to Integrate Performance-Driven Automotive Integrated Circuits Into Its Electric Motorcycles

Company to showcase HyperFighter superbike in NXP booth at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Damon Motors Inc. (“Damon” or the “Company”) today announced a collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors (“NXP”), a leader in automotive processing and renowned provider of vehicle electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture and electrification solutions. Through this collaboration, NXP’s state-of-the-art technology has been integrated into Damon’s electronic control units (ECU) and other electronic systems. NXP’s robust and dependable automotive system solutions have been meticulously designed to elevate performance and ensure adherence to stringent industry standards. NXP’s extensive technical expertise, reference designs, and application will help Damon accelerate development cycles and streamline electronic system designs. Damon has designed its motorcycles from the ground-up into a tight-fitting form factor with an aim to enhance safety, connectivity, and the overall experience for riders.









“We’re making the promise that the more you ride a Damon motorcycle, the smarter and safer all Damon motorbikes will become,” said Jay Giraud, CEO, Damon. “And that promise is being made possible by standardizing on NXP’s high-performance automotive components. With NXP, we can securely deploy over-the-air updates and deliver on our promise to make motorcycling safer and safer over time.”

“We are thrilled to see our technologies come to life in Damon’s innovative electric motorcycles,” said Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Analog, NXP. “This collaboration is a testament to the power of combining cutting-edge technology with visionary electric vehicle design, while underscoring Damon’s unwavering commitment to innovation, rider safety, and sustainable transportation.”

Key benefits from the Damon/NXP collaboration include:

Robust and Reliable Automotive ICs: Incorporation of NXP’s automotive-grade components, including NXP’s automotive processing S32K3 family, i.MX 8X applications processor, MC33771 battery cell controller, MC33664 isolated network high-speed transceiver, FS26 ASIL D safety system basis chip, SJA1110 automotive Ethernet switch, TJA1101 Ethernet PHY and CAN transceivers, to enhance the quality and reliability of Damon’s motorcycle electronics, especially in harsh automotive environments. NXP’s ICs offer scalable solutions for high-performance and functional safety, complying with ISO 26262 up to ASIL D.

Damon Motors and NXP Semiconductors are teaming up at CES 2024 to showcase the critically-acclaimed Damon HyperFighter motorcycle. The electric streetfighter will be on display in the NXP booth CP-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Plaza to give attendees a close up look at the groundbreaking technology and features that have set a new standard in the electric motorcycle industry.

For more information, visit damon.com.

About Damon Motors

Damon Motors is a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility, led by entrepreneurs and executives from world class automotive and technology companies. With its offices in San Rafael, California and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Damon is on a mission to cause a paradigm shift for safer, smarter motorcycling. The Company is delivering on its promise with award-winning innovation and groundbreaking technologies. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDrive, Damon has captured the attention of the motorcycling world by delivering top speeds of 200 mph, innovative design, and new features, including CoPilot and Shift, that are attracting an entirely new generation of riders. With strong consumer interest in the US and abroad, Damon aims to set a new standard for motorcycle safety and sustainability worldwide. For more information on how Damon technology is defining the new industry standard, please visit damon.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

