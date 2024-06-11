Damon Joshua Joins Rent. as President

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Rent., a leading marketing platform for the multifamily rental industry, today announced that Damon Joshua has joined the company as President. With more than 25 years of sales leadership experience and a strong track record of driving revenue growth, Damon will bring his strategic vision to guide Rent.’s roadmap as it continues to meet the needs of the rapidly changing multifamily industry. He will direct Rent.’s overall strategy and operations and grow the business by ensuring Rent. remains the most innovative platform for the multifamily industry to market properties, connect with quality renters and fill vacancies.





“I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented and hungry Rent. team and have the opportunity to build upon Rent.’s tremendous marketplace, products and technology,” said Damon Joshua, President of Rent.“I believe the market is ripe with opportunities to grow the company by continuing to drive value and efficiency for the multifamily industry and improve the renter experience.”

Damon joins Rent. at a time of significant growth for the company as it builds on recent efficiency and profitability gains and deepens its integration with Redfin, its parent company. He will work closely with product, engineering and marketing leaders to expand upon Rent.’s solutions for the multifamily industry and grow its network of rental brands, which include Rent.com and Apartment Guide.

“Damon’s long history of leading high-growth organizations that serve businesses both large and small has prepared him well for working with the multifamily industry,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. “His everyone-sweeps-the-floors work ethic and customer-first values make him a perfect fit for Redfin too. He’s strategic and thoughtful, but he’s also a competitive monster. We couldn’t have hired a better executive to take our rentals marketplace to the next level.”

Before joining Rent., Damon was a senior vice president at MarketSource where he led a global team of more than 1,500 sales professionals, recruiters, trainers, and technologists and was responsible for billions of dollars in revenue. Prior to his time at MarketSource, he led sales organizations at Vertafore, Cisco, Verizon and UPS. Damon’s experience across different industries will bring an innovative perspective to Rent.’s growth and product strategy, and his expertise in mobilizing sales teams and building rich partnerships will deliver great experiences for Rent. customers.

