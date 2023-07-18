Dallas Luxury Team Joins The Real Brokerage

Top-performing Hershenberg Group brings 14 agents to North Texas

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$REAX #therealbrokerage–The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that it has expanded its presence throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area with the addition of the Hershenberg Group. Led by Michael Hershenberg, the 14-agent team ranks as one of the highest producing in North Texas.









“Dallas is one of the largest and most active housing markets in the country, and we are thrilled to welcome Michael and his team to Real,” said Real President Sharran Srivatsaa. “Michael’s focus on client service and leveraging technology to provide customized marketing plans that are tailored to each property his team represents has allowed the Hershenberg Group to rise to the top of the Dallas luxury market.”

Hershenberg began his residential real estate career in 2015 at one of the nation’s largest brokerage firms, where he earned the distinction of Rookie of the Year. Since that time, the Hershenberg Group has consistently been among the top producers in the Dallas metro, ranking No. 3 in the region in 2022 with total sales of more than $100 million.

After doubling its sales volume in each of the past three years, the team had a record month in April 2023 with closed sales of nearly $36 million and is on track to double its sales volume again this year. The team serves all of North Texas and recently expanded to Frisco.

“Joining Real has been one of the most impactful moves of my career. I now have a state-of-the-art consumer platform and process that helps my team bring value to all of our listing and buyer clients. With Real’s incentives to grow our community of Realtors, we now have a way to share our expertise with others as we broaden our presence throughout Dallas-Ft. Worth. We look forward to changing the way real estate is done in North Texas,” Hershenberg said.

In addition to earning a reputation for their customized marketing plans that include digital staging that showcase a home’s potential, the team also has capitalized on Dallas’ position as one of the nation’s top 10 moving destinations with the formation of Team for New Texans. Formed by Hershenberg and his father and fellow team member, John Hershenberg, the group serves as a network for DFW-based professionals who offer a broad-scope of services for families moving to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In addition to providing an online directory of more than 60 service providers necessary for new Texans, the group meets monthly to encourage professional development and networking.

