Dale Knipp Joins Alaska Communications as Senior Vice President, Business

“Dale has an extensive track record of business development and sales leadership, particularly in the telecom and technology space,” said Matt McConnell, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “His primary focus at Alaska Communications will be developing a world-class organization, deepening customer relationships, driving business growth in current and new customer segments, identifying and driving efficiencies internally and in collaboration with our executive team, delivering on our vision of becoming the employer and provider of choice in Alaska.”

Knipp is an experienced and outcome-driven business development leader with many years of telecom and technology experience. He has worked in various capacities with large telecoms including Comcast, Verizon, Cox, Dish and Charter. During his time at Comcast, he led a team which earned more than $1.5 billion in total contract revenue.

He earned his undergraduate degree from University of Kansas, an MBA from University of Phoenix and executive management certification from Carnegie Mellon University.

He and his wife Carrie are parents to two daughters. His first day with the company is Sept. 9.

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

