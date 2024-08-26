Dairy Queen Announces New Fall Blizzard Treat Menu and Buy One, Get One Free Blizzard Treat App Exclusive Offer

Beginning September 9, Fans Can Treat Themselves with a BOGO Blizzard Treat Offer Available in the DQ Mobile App

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fall is the season of reconnection. Following a busy, fun-filled summer, friends and family return to routines and treat lovers eagerly anticipate the opportunity to reunite with beloved fall flavors. The wait is officially over with the arrival of the new DQ® Fall Blizzard® Treat Menu! Beginning today, fans can enjoy a variety of new and returning favorites including the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and French Silk Pie Blizzard Treat.









DQ is kicking off the season to help fans celebrate their long-awaited fall flavors with a delicious Blizzard Treat (or two)! From September 9 through September 22, fans can enjoy a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) free Blizzard Treat offer, available exclusively in the DQ Mobile App for DQ Rewards members at participating locations nationwide.*

“Whether stopping for a treat following a busy school day or satisfying a sweet craving after a fall activity, DQ has always been a destination for family and friends to spend quality time together,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen. “With our BOGO free offer, fans can treat themselves to not one, but two Blizzard Treats– it doesn’t get any sweeter, or tastier, than that. With our lineup of Fall Blizzard Treat Menu flavors, there is something for everyone.”

The Fall Blizzard Treat Menu will have fans falling at first bite with the all-new Caramel Java Chip Blizzard Treat, while classic favorites like the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and French Silk Pie Blizzard Treat – emerging from the DQ® FREEZER – help fans celebrate fall with flavors of the season. The must-have lineup includes:

IT’S BACK! Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat : Real pumpkin pie pieces blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection and garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

: Real pumpkin pie pieces blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection and garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg. IT’S BACK! French Silk Pie Blizzard Treat : Choco chunks, pie pieces, and cocoa fudge blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection and garnished with whipped topping.

: Choco chunks, pie pieces, and cocoa fudge blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection and garnished with whipped topping. NEW! Caramel Java Chip Blizzard Treat : Coffee, choco-espresso crunch pieces, and caramel topping blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection.

: Coffee, choco-espresso crunch pieces, and caramel topping blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection. OREO® Fudge Brownie Blizzard Treat : OREO® cookie pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection.

: OREO® pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection. Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard Treat : Salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge blended with our world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection.

: Salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge blended with our world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection. REESE’S PIECES® Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat : REESE’S PIECES® candy, chocolate chip cookie dough, and peanut butter topping blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection.

: REESE’S PIECES® candy, chocolate chip cookie dough, and peanut butter topping blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection. Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces and graham blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection then filled with a perfectly paired strawberry topping center.

Hurry! The new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is available starting today at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time only.

Fans can download the DQ Mobile App and create a DQ Rewards account to stay tuned for upcoming product announcements and available deals.

*U.S. fans can buy one Blizzard Treat and get another of equal or lesser value at participating DQ U.S. locations. Only valid in the DQ App for DQ Rewards members; deals may take 24 hours to appear. Other terms apply.

About International Dairy Queen

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

