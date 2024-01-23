Dahua USA Unveils the ASR2100Z-B Bluetooth Card Reader: Where Convenience Meets Security in Access Control

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dahua Technology USA, a global leader in innovative security solutions, has announced the launch of the ASR2100Z-B Bluetooth Card Reader, revolutionizing access control with its seamless combination of convenience and security.





This innovative device utilizes Bluetooth technology to provide contactless entry via smartphones, offering a hassle-free and reliable access solution for residential and business environments. Additionally, its Watch Dog function enhances security by detecting tampering attempts, providing an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

“With the ASR2100Z-B, we combine the option of traditional IC card access with smartphone integration. This approach addresses our modern, always-connected lifestyle by ensuring you never go without access, as your phone becomes a key you always have with you. It’s an innovative step toward making secure access easier and more reliable,” said Kevin Sok, Product Marketing Manager of Dahua Technology USA.

For first-time users, the ASR2100Z-B Bluetooth card reader offers a seamless and contactless connection using Bluetooth technology. Users can easily set up the device using the DMSS mobile app, creating a digital ID on their smartphones for contactless entry, streamlining user permissions for both convenience and security. Bid farewell to conventional access cards and embrace the unparalleled convenience and straightforwardness of Bluetooth-enabled mobile access control.

Ideal for residential environments such as gated communities and apartment complexes, as well as business and office settings, the ASR2100Z-B provides a modern, hassle-free alternative to traditional key cards or access codes.

The reader’s housing, made from durable material, ensures robustness and longevity, while its IP67 ingress protection rating guarantees superior performance in indoor or outdoor environments. With a Bluetooth range of up to 32.81 feet and a standard reader size format, the ASR2100Z-B showcases Dahua’s commitment to innovation and expanding access control options.

Key Features and Benefits:

Unlock via Bluetooth or IC Card: The ASR2100Z-B supports both Bluetooth and IC card access methods, providing users with flexibility and multiple options for secure entry.

RS-485 Protocol for Bluetooth: With RS-485 wiring, the reader enables simple access management through contactless Bluetooth technology, ensuring seamless integration into existing access control systems.

MIFARE 13.56 MHz Card: The reader is compatible with MIFARE 13.56 MHz cards, offering enhanced security and compatibility.

IP67 Ingress Protection: Designed to withstand harsh environments, the ASR2100Z-B is equipped with an IP67 rating, ensuring resistance to dust, water, and other elements.

Watch Dog Function for Tamper Detection: The reader features a Watch Dog function that detects tampering attempts, providing an added layer of security against unauthorized access.

Surface-mounted Installation: The reader is designed for easy surface-mounted installation, allowing for quick and convenient deployment.

Audible and Visual Indicators: The ASR2100Z-B provides audible and visual indicators to enhance user experience and provide clear feedback during access attempts.

Integrates with DMSS Mobile Client and Web Access Controller: The reader seamlessly integrates with Dahua’s DMSS mobile client and DHI-ASC3202B Web Access Controller, offering a comprehensive and unified access control solution.

Note: The ASR2100Z-B can only be used with the RS-485 interface to use Bluetooth. To configure Bluetooth credentials with smartphone devices, you need to purchase the Dahua DHI-ASC3202B Web Access Controller separately.

The ASR2100Z-B Bluetooth Card Reader is available to the public now. For pricing and purchasing information, customers can contact Dahua USA’s authorised local dealers. For more information about the ASR2100Z-B Bluetooth Card Reader and other innovative security solutions from Dahua Technology USA, please visit https://www.dahuasecurity.com/

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video security equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s security solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.

