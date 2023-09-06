Dahua USA Empowers Security Personnel with Advanced Digital Tools

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dahua Technology USA, a North American subsidiary of the global leader in video-centric smart IoT solutions, Dahua Technology, has unveiled a pivotal upgrade to its Video Management Software (VMS), DSS Pro. This enhancement equips security personnel with advanced tools, enabling them to rapidly identify and monitor suspicious individuals’ movements in just seconds.





Dahua’s DSS Pro is a cutting-edge Video Management Software (VMS) security solution designed for efficiency and scalability. It leverages users’ video security system to help them make informed decisions quickly and serves as the backbone of the operation. The latest version, DSS Pro 8.3, became available to the public at the beginning of 2023.

The key upgrades primarily focus on integrating Dahua’s advanced algorithm, AcuPick Technology, which helps investigators save time in searching for and identifying people of interest. The feature also supports multiple user logins with specific permissions for up to 200 individuals simultaneously. Another feature is the remote-control capability, which enables security staff to monitor and track events from anywhere, whether they are on the move or at home.

“This technology makes investigations more efficient than ever before,” said Kevin Sok, Product Marketing Manager of Dahua Technology USA.

The company predicts that this upgrade will foster digital transformation across various sectors and empower stakeholders from retail, gaming, residential and other sectors to become more digital and efficient.

Integrated Search Algorithm

Traditional security methods demand frame-by-frame analysis of hours of video footage. Now, with AcuPick, all searchable targets can be scanned instantly.

The search algorithm breaks up people and vehicle objects into feature values that are sent to the DSS platform for processing. DSS saves these feature values to its database and finds the target object by comparing the feature values.

Even without clear details, security staff can find and track a person or vehicle of interest using a single reference image. Upon selecting a person, individuals will instantly see a history of each appearance on all AcuPick-enabled cameras throughout the premises.

DSS Pro 8.3 streamlines the user experience, eliminating the need for lengthy training sessions. The process is as simple as installing AcuPick, selecting the target, viewing the desired thumbnails, and receiving video feedback instantly.

Enhanced Workflow and Visualization

DSS Pro 8.3 also introduces a clearer assignment system, simplifying the entire workflow. The workflow is divided into three groups – staff assignment, safeguarding doors, and the routes connecting the two. This allows users to easily see personal assignments for each door and personnel situation.

The company has improved its user interface to offer a more visualized and intuitive dashboard. This upgraded feature provides a comprehensive overview of peak times, equipment status, and other vital information, making it easier for stakeholders to manage their security systems.

Existing stakeholders enjoy these updates free of charge. While clients are required to purchase their own servers for data storage, data transfer during a DSS Pro upgrade is an additional cost.

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video security equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s security solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.

