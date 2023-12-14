Dahua Technology Unveils Video Access Controller for Enhanced Security

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dahua Technology, a global leader in innovative security solutions, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art video access controller. This cutting-edge device aims to redefine residential access control systems by incorporating advanced security technology and intuitive user-friendly features, ensuring a new level of security for residential environments.





Installation contractors can leverage this advanced security product – the DHI-ASI8213SA-W video controller – to provide immense value to their clients, including small and medium-sized business owners, factories, casinos, and warehouses.

Setting itself apart from existing products in the market, the DHI-ASI8213SA-W excels through its seamless integration into the DSS Pro platform while still functioning as a standalone product. This unique capability not only ensures a smooth transition for users but also eliminates the need for additional software purchases, resulting in significant cost savings for clients.

The DHI-ASI8213SA-W video access controller, equipped with the cutting-edge Android 11 operating system, offers a seamless integration platform for third-party applications, delivering an all-encompassing and adaptable security solution. This advanced device supports various identification methods, including face detection+, card reading, password entry, and QR code access.

“Our DHI-ASI8213SA-W redefines residential security by combining seamless entry with the convenience of multiple unlock methods, including face detection+, card reading, password, and the highly demanded QR code access, accommodating residents’ fast-paced lifestyles,” said Kevin Sok, Product Marketing Manager at Dahua Technology.

If residents find themselves in a situation where they are in a hurry and accidentally locked themselves outside, there is no need to worry. Our system offers a convenient solution for individuals to swiftly reach out to their Homeowners’ Association (HOA) and receive prompt assistance. Residents can easily contact the HOA using our device via the Dahua indoor monitor (VTH) or the VMS platform, DSS Pro v8. Following the call, the HOA can generate a temporary QR code for access.

Moreover, the device’s noteworthy feature of displaying rotating advertisements presents an excellent opportunity to effectively communicate HOA regulations and community updates to all residents. This ensures that important information reaches every corner of the community, enhancing awareness and cooperation among residents in adhering to HOA guidelines.

Key Features and Benefits:

Intuitive User Interaction: Featuring an 8-inch LCD display with a high-definition resolution of 800 x 1280, the DHI-ASI8213SA-W provides clear and intuitive user interactions, keeping residents informed and in control.

Crystal-Clear Video Quality: Equipped with a 2MP dual-lens CMOS camera and True Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) of 120 dB, this device delivers unparalleled video clarity in various lighting conditions, ensuring accurate identification.

Ample Storage Capacity: With storage capacity for up to 100,000 users, 100,000 faces, 500,000 cards, 50 administrators, and a log of 300,000 records, the DHI-ASI8213SA-W caters to large user bases and ensures efficient management.

Multiple Unlocking Methods: The video access controller offers multiple unlocking methods, including facial detection+ within a distance ranging from 0.98 ft to 9.84 ft, ensuring efficient and reliable entry for residents.

Face Detection+ Technology: With a remarkable 99.9% accuracy rate and an average comparison time of just 0.2 seconds, the DHI-ASI8213SA-W’s Face Detection+ technology combines accuracy and speed for seamless access control.

The product operates on a 12V DC, 2A power supply and offers flexible user management. Users can be enrolled directly at the device through face detection setup or by using the DSS Pro system, ensuring efficiency and convenience.

The product will be available through Dahua’s local distributors starting in November. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for this video access controller is $1399.99 USD and $1931.99 CAD.

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video security equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s security solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.

