Dacor Launches New Undercounter Collection, Expanding Its Line of Luxury Appliances

Adding to a suite of performance-driven, design-focused appliances, the latest introduction from the prestigious kitchen brand offers consumers enhanced options for wine and beverage storage.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LifeAndLuxuryConnected—Dacor announces the introduction of an all-new Undercounter Collection to its award-winning range of luxury kitchen appliances. Available in Wine Cellar or Beverage Refrigerator configurations, the assortment brings sophistication, elevated design, and functionality to beverage storage while maximizing capacity and ensuring precise refrigeration for effortless entertaining.









Honoring the brand’s mantra of “Life and Luxury, Connected,” Dacor’s new Undercounter Collection preserves and showcases your drinks in style, expanding its award-winning appliance line-up to elevate the refrigeration experience, no matter what area of the home specified within.

Engineered with distinctive preservation capability, the Undercounter Wine Cellar features Dual Temperature Zones that ensure red and white wines are stored in ideal conditions to guarantee every bottle is perfectly chilled. Dacor’s GlideRack™ system is crafted with premium oak wood and precision rails that reduce vibrations to improve the taste of the wines. With a capacity of 41 bottles, this Undercounter Refrigerator can handle the collections of the most seasoned oenophiles.

Elevating intuitive storage and maximum capacity, the Undercounter Beverage Center’s Presenter Shelf adds a touch of luxury to the fridge’s special items. The two-step, full-extension shelf crafted from natural oak and glass with smooth rails allows for easy access, while a 5.0 cu. ft. internal capacity offers ample storage for up to 128 canned beverages. Dacor thoughtfully designed adjustable glass shelves to accommodate cans and bottles of various heights.

“We’re excited to build upon Dacor’s award-winning range of appliances with the new Undercounter Collection, providing homeowners with precise temperature control and unparalleled performance,” says Scott Davies, Senior Director of Marketing at Dacor. “Offered in two high-performance configurations, for optimal wine and beverage refrigeration, we’re eager to see how consumers and designers specify the Undercounter Refrigerators into their homes and projects to serve their individual needs.”

Featuring Dacor’s signature SteelCool™ technology with LED 3D Lighting, the Undercounter Collection ensures optimal temperature preservation while illuminating the beverage display to enhance one’s space with a sophisticated, radiant design. An intuitive Touch Control Panel offers precise temperature control and the ability to adjust the interior lighting. In addition to its industry-leading technology, Dacor’s Undercounter Collection offers an elevated design experience with a Field-Reversible Flush-Capable hinge, allowing flexible installation to accommodate right- and left-hand door openings, allowing seamless integration into any kitchen design. An argon-infused Triple-Pane Glass Door protects against harmful UV rays to ensure optimal storage conditions that safeguard the tasting experience of the contents held within.

The new line of Undercounter Refrigeration adds to the brand’s full luxury kitchen suite with the launches of the 48-Inch Built-In Refrigerator, 48-Inch Transitional Range and 24-Inch Dishwasher, which have been recognized by top industry award programs.

Dacor’s Undercounter Refrigerators are available panel-ready or in Dacor’s signature Silver Stainless or Graphite Stainless panels to effortlessly match any kitchen aesthetic. Starting at $2,599, the Undercounter Collection is now on view at Dacor Kitchen Theaters located in New York City, Chicago, and Irvine; and is available to order through authorized dealers.

ABOUT DACOR

Dacor is a leader in design and innovation known for building distinctive appliances rooted in style and driven by technology delivering elevated connections, every day. For additional information, please visit Dacor.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest or LinkedIn.

Contacts

The Consultancy PR



dacor@theconsultancypr.com