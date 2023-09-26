D3 Security’s European Team to Bring Smart SOAR to it-sa Expo&Congress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3 Security, the leader in smart security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced it will be demonstrating its Smart SOAR platform at it-sa Expo&Congress, happening 10-12 October, 2023, at the Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg, Germany. The D3 Security team will be at Booth 251 in Hall 7.





“D3 is coming to Germany’s leading IT security event because we have the ideal SOAR solution for companies based in Germany, as well as the rest of Europe,” said Amardeep Dhingra, Director of Strategic Alliances at D3 Security. “We already work with world-class automotive, financial services, and managed services clients—all of which are prevalent industries in the German market—so German companies can be confident in our ability to meet their security automation needs.”

D3 Security’s growing footprint in Europe includes sales, sales engineering, and system engineering staff, some of whom are based in Germany. D3 Security’s European customers include the Danish managed security services provider (MSSP) Trifork Security, whose Manager of Security & Analytics, Philip Lyngø, said in a recent testimonial, “D3 is giving us a much better possibility for our business to grow. Even though we are rapidly growing, with the current staff that we have now, we’ll be able to scale up to a lot more customers without adding more staff.”

Attendees to it-sa Expo&Congress can stop by booth 7-251 to get a personalized demo of D3 Security’s Smart SOAR software or book a meeting on D3’s upcoming events page. In just a few minutes with D3’s vendor-agnostic platform, it’s easy to see why 70% of new Smart SOAR customers in the past year were replacing their existing SOAR vendor.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity—including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos—by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.

Contacts

Contact for D3 Security

Walker Banerd, Director of Communications and Content



wbanerd@d3security.com