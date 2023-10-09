D3 Security to Exhibit MSSP-Specific SOAR Features at MSSP Alert Live in Washington, D.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3 Security, the leader in smart security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced that it is a Silver Sponsor of MSSP Alert Live, happening from October 9-11 at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. The D3 Security team will be demonstrating its Smart SOAR platform at Kiosk 16.





“As the leading SOAR vendor for MSSPs, we share MSSP Alert’s vision of providing value to the MSSP community,” said Amardeep Dhingra, Director of Strategic Partnerships, D3 Security. “This event presents a great opportunity for us to meet with leading MSSPs from around the world to discuss how we can help them triple their client capacity, cut out 99% of alert noise, and achieve their most ambitious business goals.”

“MSSP Alert Live is proud to win the support of sponsors like D3 Security,” said Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director, MSSP Alert. “The participation of organizations like D3 is part of what makes MSSP Alert Live such an impactful gathering of true professionals in the cybersecurity channel.”

Reflecting its expertise in the managed security services provider (MSSP) market, D3 Security publishes monthly articles about security automation on the MSSP Alert website. Among SOAR platforms, D3’s Smart SOAR is uniquely focused on MSSPs, with must-have features, including:

A vendor-agnostic platform, enabling easy integration with any client’s tools

Secure multitenancy for scalable management of numerous client sites and data

A purpose-built MSSP Client Portal to enable collaboration and communication between MSSPs and their clients

MSSP Alert Live attendees should not miss the breakfast briefing on October 10th from Stephan Tallent, CRO at High Wire Networks, an MSSP partner of D3 Security. The presentation is at 7:15 AM and will cover how managed service providers can partner with master MSSPs to deliver security services.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity—including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos—by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.

