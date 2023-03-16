D3 Security to Demonstrate its Vision of Smarter SOAR for MSSPs at IT Nation London

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3 Security, the leader in smart security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced they are a gold sponsor of ConnectWise IT Nation London 2023, held at the Royal Lancaster in London from March 20th-22nd. Executives from D3 Security will be showcasing the companies Smart SOAR platform, which is the preferred security automation solution of MSSPs, MSPs, and MDR firms around the world. Attendees can visit Booth 9 to see Smart SOAR in action or RSVP for D3 Security’s private event at the Mitre Lancaster Gate on March 22nd at 5:30 PM.

“With Smart SOAR, D3 has cracked the code on alert fatigue—turning endless low-fidelity alerts into few high-fidelity, high-confidence incidents, and virtually eliminating false positives,” said Mike Lyons, D3 Security Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re excited to connect at IT Nation London with all of the MSSPs and MSPs that want to streamline their security operations, add new services, or scale their businesses, to show them how D3 can help them achieve those goals.”

“IT Nation London will be our first conference in Europe since 2018 and is designed with MSPs in mind,” said Dan Scott, IT Nation Community Director. “Attendees can expect to gain business-building insights that will help streamline their work and deliver the highest quality service to their customers. We’re excited for our attendees to experience three impactful days of speakers, sessions, and peer networking opportunities focused on in-depth product training, business best practices, and thought leadership that drives business growth.”

Among the many MSSP-focused innovations that attendees can see at D3 Security’s booth is the soon-to-be-released MSSP Client Portal, which is a one-stop interface for MSSPs and their clients to manage their relationships. The portal enables streamlined communication, visibility into ongoing incidents, and even approvals that trigger the execution of playbooks.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity, such as analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos. D3 Security’s codeless playbooks automate enrichment and remediation tasks, while making it easy for enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams to build, modify, and scale security operations workflows.

