D3 Security Launches MSSP Client Management Portal for Smart SOAR™ Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3 Security, the security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) vendor that does what others can’t, today announced that it will unveil its MSSP Client Portal this week at the 2023 RSA Conference in San Francisco. The MSSP Client Portal is a one-stop shop for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and their clients to manage interactions and share information.

Taking inspiration from the inputs of D3 Security’s many MSSP partners, the MSSP Client Portal streamlines client communication for MSSPs and connects clients’ approvals and comments directly to the D3 Smart SOAR environment. The portal gives MSSPs’ clients secure access to metrics, messages, and investigation information. Instead of communicating through unsecure email and messaging platforms, MSSPs and their clients can use a single, interactive workspace, reducing dwell time and improving information security.

“We’ve built our Smart SOAR platform to be the perfect tool for MSSPs to improve their services, increase their profit margins, and differentiate their offerings in a crowded market,” said Gordon Benoit, D3 Security’s President. “We knew the biggest thing we could do next to support our MSSP partners was to give them a way to manage client interactions securely and efficiently from within our platform.”

The key benefits of D3 Security’s MSSP Client Portal include:

Keeping analysts focused on security. No more chasing down clients for approvals and inputs.

No more chasing down clients for approvals and inputs. Faster response to security incidents. Client approvals can trigger pending tasks automatically.

Client approvals can trigger pending tasks automatically. Greater profit margins. MSSPs can improve their customer-to-analyst ratio by eliminating manual administrative tasks.

MSSPs can improve their customer-to-analyst ratio by eliminating manual administrative tasks. Demonstrating value to clients. The portal’s dashboards keep clients informed of the work their MSSP is doing, without any manual reporting required.

The D3 Security team will be demoing the MSSP Client Portal and other recent innovations at the 2023 RSA Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27. Attendees can see D3 Security’s Smart SOAR technology in action at Booth #6261 in the North Hall.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity, such as analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos. D3 Security’s Event Pipeline turns endless low-fidelity alerts into few, high-confidence incidents, incorporating identity, behavior, and historical data into automated triage. Smart SOAR’s codeless playbooks make it easy for enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security team to conclusively remediate threats.

Contacts

Walker Banerd, wbanerd@d3security.com