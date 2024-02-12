D3 Security Integrates Smart SOAR Platform with CrowdStrike to Accelerate Threat Response

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3 Security, the leader in smart security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced that its Smart SOAR software now integrates with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform to accelerate response to modern threats. Smart SOAR’s feature-rich integration with the Falcon platform provides security teams and managed service providers with the ability to automate response actions on the Falcon platform across alert triage, data enrichment, and incident response, streamlining security operations and investigations.





“Many of our customers are joint users of Smart SOAR and CrowdStrike, so our integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is of the utmost importance to D3,” said Amardeep Dhingra, Director of Strategic Alliances at D3 Security. “Our listing in the CrowdStrike Marketplace should bolster confidence among our community of users that they can always rely on D3 to provide them with the integrated solutions they need to optimize their security posture.”

D3’s integration with the Falcon platform is built, maintained, and continually upgraded by an experienced in-house team, so that customers never have to write a line of code, troubleshoot problems, or read complicated API documentation. With Smart SOAR and CrowdStrike, security teams can conduct end-to-end malware detection and response in minutes, following tool-specific playbooks built by D3 to leverage the precise response capabilities of the Falcon platform and hundreds of third-party tools. With this integration, customers benefit from faster response to incidents of all kinds across the organization, optimizing operations and minimizing the damage of dangerous cyber attacks.

Read D3’s recent blog post to learn more about Smart SOAR’s integration with CrowdStrike.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity—including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos—by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.

