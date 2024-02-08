D1srupt1ve Elevates Corporate Headquarters to the Heart of Las Vegas

Tech Innovator Embraces the Convergence of AI, Entertainment, and Entrepreneurship in the Growing Entertainment Mecca of the World

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–In a strategic move aimed at furthering innovation and opportunity, D1srupt1ve, a consortium of companies that leverages artificial intelligence and innovative technology to shape our collective future, proudly announces the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Las Vegas, Nevada. The decision to make Las Vegas the epicenter of D1srupt1ve’s operations reflects a profound shift in the company’s vision and aligns with the city’s burgeoning ecosystem in sports, entertainment, tech, and hospitality.





“More than ever, Vegas is the city that is built for the entrepreneur mindset,” said Nathaniel Hunter, CEO and founder of D1srupt1ve. “There’s a huge buzz in the area when it comes to sports, entertainment, technology and hospitality. The crossover of these industries makes for the perfect recipe of human interaction with technology, which is at the heart of what we are focused on at D1srupt1ve.” As Paul Hoffman, head of D1srupt1ve Events, says, “Leadership at both the state and city level are putting a lot of effort, funding and incentives into the growth of this ecosystem that can allow us the space to make the impact we strive for without limitation. The city is booming and we look forward to being a part of this massive evolution that is taking place.”

While the San Francisco Bay Area has long been hailed Silicon Valley and leaders in tech, and Los Angeles has made strides with Silicon Beach, D1srupt1ve recognizes the unique allure of Las Vegas. The city’s magnetic buzz around sports, entertainment, technology, and hospitality, coupled with a growing community in Summerlin, has drawn attention as an ideal environment for fostering innovation.

Unlike other tech hubs, Las Vegas offers an entrepreneur-friendly mindset supported by local and state governments. The vibrant and supportive ecosystem in Vegas, combined with substantial funding, energy, and tax incentives, promises a more expansive and explosive growth for D1srupt1ve.

D1srupt1ve is poised to capitalize on the unparalleled support from the Nevada state government, including various incentives and benefits for employees. Discussions with the Lieutenant Governor’s office have underscored the commitment to enhancing the growth of AI-focused companies in the state.

The headquarters now resides in a 17,000 square foot building at 2780 South Las Vegas Boulevard, right across from the iconic, and newly opened, Fontainebleau. Named “Perception: a Disruptive Innovation Studio,” the space retains the corporate image and name while emphasizing its role as an iconic content creation studio with dozens of AI enhanced screens, immersive environments, and D1srupt1ve’s AI technology embedded into the walls, ceilings and every screen. “We built this venue for immersive experiences and got to know Nathaniel, Paul and their D1srupt1ve team working on a Formula One project together in the space. We’re excited to take this to the next level together through AI integration and adding technology throughout,” said Rutger Jansen, former SVP of Productions at Insomniac, and D1srupt1ve’s partner in the Perception space.

The D1srupt1ve consortium of companies anticipate significant growth, aiming to add 140-150 employees over the course of this calendar year, with a substantial portion hailing from the burgeoning Vegas ecosystem, including a strategic alliance with Vegas-based VentureHaus venture studio further solidifies D1srupt1ve’s commitment to fostering local businesses in Nevada. VentureHaus founder, Kurt Walker, says, “We have been building the Vegas venture ecosystem by hosting the biggest monthly entrepreneurship gatherings for small business, founders and funders for years. D1srupt1ve is a perfect example of exactly the kind of cutting edge partnerships we will continue to foster and welcome to our city and state. The partnership will continue to attract capital, tech, and talent to Nevada to see what we see: Tremendous opportunity to put Vegas on the venture map.”

D1srupt1ve’s move to Las Vegas marks a strategic leap into a thriving ecosystem where innovation knows no bounds. As the company embarks on this new chapter, it is dedicated to furthering partnerships, driving technological advancements, and contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the Las Vegas entrepreneurial spirit.

About D1srupt1ve

D1srupt1ve stands at the forefront of a paradigm shift, fostering a culture that challenges and redefines conventional business landscapes. Leveraging a synergistic network of consortium companies and strategic partners, D1srupt1ve serves as a catalyst for innovation, reshaping diverse aspects of daily life and industry standards. At its core, the company harnesses the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration, viewing it as an essential tool in expediting transformative and impactful changes. Through this approach, D1srupt1ve not only embraces change but actively engineers the future, fostering a world where innovation is not just welcomed, but expected.

