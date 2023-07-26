D-Wave to Participate in Deloitte Quantum Computing Webinar Series

Discussion to focus on annealing quantum computing’s near-term value and real-world use cases that show the technology’s role in fueling operational excellence

BURNABY, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced it will participate in Deloitte’s upcoming quantum computing webinar episode, “Quantum Annealing Unleashed: Optimize Your Business Operations.”





Organizations are constantly seeking innovative technologies to tackle complex operational challenges. By harnessing the intrinsic principles of quantum physics, annealing quantum computers have emerged as promising solutions that hold the potential to improve problem-solving capabilities across industries. In this webinar, we will explain annealing quantum computing and its implications for businesses, shedding light on why enterprises should pay close attention to this groundbreaking technology. Annealing quantum computers offer a virtually unparalleled ability to improve operational outcomes across a wide range of domains, enabling accelerated optimization and problem-solving. This capability opens up new avenues for enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving decision-making processes within enterprises.

D-Wave’s Murray Thom, vice president of quantum business innovation, joins Scott Buchholz, global quantum lead at Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Sal Certo, quantum optimization lead at Deloitte, for the 60-minute webinar on Thursday, August 3 at 12:00pm ET. Those interested can register here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

