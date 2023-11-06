D-Wave Supports New Congressional Legislation Designed to Expand U.S. Quantum Program

Company applauds National Quantum Initiative legislation that includes all quantum computing systems and focuses on near-term application development

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced its support for legislation intended to expand the National Quantum Initiative (NQI). The newly introduced language pushes for additional commercialization efforts, support for industry engagement within U.S. quantum programs, a dedicated near-term quantum application development program, and an overarching inclusion of all quantum computing systems and quantum-hybrid technologies.





D-Wave CEO Dr. Alan Baratz met with Members of Congress in September to urge them to support reauthorization of the National Quantum Initiative and ensure that it was expanded to encompass all quantum computing technologies (annealing, gate model, and quantum-hybrid). With the passage of this legislation, the U.S. government could accelerate development of near-term quantum applications that provide solutions to complex public-sector problems, including optimizing global supply chains, electrical grid resilience, drug discovery, infrastructure, and sustainability.

Near-term quantum has been used by SavantX at the Port of Los Angeles to optimize the operations of a cargo pier to address global supply strains facing our nation, while in Japan applications have been built to address carbon emission reduction and optimization of emergency response. This legislation will rebalance the U.S. quantum programs to include important application development that is occurring daily via annealing quantum computing systems and quantum-hybrid technologies.

“We commend the House Science Committee for introducing NQI legislation that is inclusive of all quantum technologies, including quantum annealing and quantum-hybrid technologies,” said D-Wave CEO Dr. Alan Baratz. “Reauthorizing and expanding the NQI will strengthen U.S. quantum programs and move the U.S. closer to global leaders like Japan, the U.K., Australia, and Germany, which are already heavily investing in near and long-term quantum technology and supporting commercialization efforts. Congress must act quickly to ensure that U.S. programs remain competitive to global counterparts.”

“As pioneers in this emerging market, we are proud to be at the forefront of quantum computing technology, driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” said Ed Heinbockel, president and CEO SavantX. “Our work on application development to solve real-world problems is a testament to the power of this technology and is better than what classical computers can do alone. This legislation’s focus on near-term applications and commercialization will be important to push the use of the technology to solve critical public sector problems.”

Enacted in 2018, the NQI is watershed legislation that serves as the public sector roadmap for establishing the path forward for the U.S. quantum industry and helps determine how the federal government can use quantum technology to provide solutions to societal challenges impacting individuals, communities, and the economy. The Act expired on September 30, 2023.

