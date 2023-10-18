D-Wave Showcases Advantage™ QPU’s Ability to Improve Cellphone Network Transmission

Open-source example highlights quantum’s potential to help network providers reduce operational costs and power requirements; reinforces practical applicability of D-Wave’s quantum solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today launched a new open-source demonstration highlighting how its Advantage™ annealing quantum computing system can be used to tackle wireless channel decoding. The demo, available now in the Leap™ real-time quantum cloud service, identifies solutions for increasing transmission capacity for wireless and cellular networks using coordinated multipoint decoding.





According to the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association), the number of mobile connections worldwide is approaching 12 billion, and with that growth comes increased complexity. The wireless industry requires new solutions to ensure high-quality levels of service while reducing operational costs and power requirements. This new application demonstrates how D-Wave’s annealing quantum processing unit (QPU) can improve transmission performance (reduced transmission errors), particularly in dense urban areas characterized by high noise (low signal-to-noise ratios) and load (large numbers of cellphones per base station).

This example is the latest of D-Wave’s demonstrations of the practical applicability of its quantum and quantum-classical hybrid solutions. Recently, D-Wave announced work with LG U+, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and Qunova Computing to propel the development of a 6G low-earth-orbit satellite network, through connectivity of ground-to-satellite links (SGLs) and inter-satellite-links (ISLs). Other telecom-related applications that can benefit from D-Wave’s quantum technologies include: employee scheduling for workforce resource management, network design and expansion planning, call center routing, scheduling and routing of service vehicles, and more.

“The commercialization of quantum is here, as a wide variety of companies spanning a diverse set of industries recognize the value D-Wave’s technology can bring to driving operational excellence, today,” said Trevor Lanting, vice president of software, algorithms and cloud services at D-Wave. “In the world of wireless telecommunications, the high degree of complexity and large number of variables means a massive amount of computational power is required to solve challenging problems like increasing transmission capacity. Our demonstration shows how well our annealing quantum computing system can tackle challenges of this magnitude relative to classical computation, which could be transformative to network service providers.”

This demo runs in a Jupyter notebook, accessible on GitHub as well as in the Leap quantum cloud service.

