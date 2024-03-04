D-Wave Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in commercial quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) continued listing standard for minimum share price under Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.





On March 1, 2024, the NYSE provided D-Wave with a notification letter of recompliance based on a calculation of the Company’s average closing share price for the 30 trading days ended February 29, 2024, which reflected an average closing share price above the NYSE’s $1.00 minimum requirement.

D-Wave will continue to be traded on the NYSE, subject to its continued compliance with all applicable listing standards.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modelling. D-Wave’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

