D-Wave Quantum Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

BURNABY, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only quantum computing company building commercial annealing quantum computing systems and developing gate-model quantum computing systems, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023 before market open. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: https://ir.dwavesys.com/.

In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a conference call on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. The live dial-in number is 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international), conference ID code 13736952. Participating in the call will be Chief Executive Officer Alan Baratz and Chief Financial Officer John Markovich. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the call will also be available on the “Investor Relations” page of D-Wave’s website at https://ir.dwavesys.com/events-and-presentations/.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

