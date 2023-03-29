D-Wave Quantum Inc. Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

BURNABY, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only quantum computing company building commercial annealing quantum computing systems and developing gate-model quantum computing systems, today announced it is moving its earnings date for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results to the week of April 10, 2023. D-Wave is changing the date of the earnings press release and conference call to coincide with the delayed filing of its Form 10-K. The new date of the earnings press release and conference call is forthcoming and will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: https://ir.dwavesys.com/.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

