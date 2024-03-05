D-Wave Launches New Go-To-Market Growth Strategy to Rapidly Accelerate Quantum Adoption

Strategic focus on logistics, manufacturing, and government designed to increase sales and help move customer applications into production

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today launched a new go-to-market (GTM) growth strategy designed to accelerate adoption and deployment of commercial quantum technologies. Initially focused on key verticals, including logistics, manufacturing, and government, the GTM effort extends D-Wave’s leadership position in commercial quantum computing. The strategy reinforces how the company’s unique annealing quantum computing solutions can help organizations solve their most computationally complex problems today.





Spanning D-Wave’s sales, marketing, product development, and government affairs teams, the cross-functional GTM strategy sharpens D-Wave’s focus to drive revenue and to help customers more rapidly incorporate the company’s technologies into their IT infrastructures. The initiative comes as D-Wave is leading a critical inflection point for the entire quantum industry, moving customers from experimentation to operational use. According to Hyperion Research commissioned by D-Wave, over 80% of enterprises are expected to increase their investments in quantum computing over the next two to three years, while logistics and supply chain management are identified as top sectors to benefit from quantum computing capabilities.

“Our new GTM strategy positions us to better serve a market that is ready to reap the tangible benefits of today’s quantum computing solutions,” said Irwan Owen, VP of growth at D-Wave. “We expect this strategic focus will expand our reach and deliver greater value for our customers and shareholders as we help businesses solve today’s real-world optimization challenges.”

In support of the GTM initiative’s vertical strategy, D-Wave recently launched a logistics-focused campaign, introducing new resources and highlighting subject matter expertise on how annealing quantum computing is uniquely suited to solve critical logistics challenges.

Elements of the campaign include:

A new e-book: “Moving Forward: How Quantum-Powered Logistics Management is Changing the Game”

A LinkedIn Live session on March 7, 2024, with Murray Thom, vice president of quantum technology evangelism at D-Wave, focused on optimization solutions for logistics

A logistics-focused webinar on March 26, 2024, featuring Tecnalia, a technological development center, showcasing how they use quantum hybrid technologies to reduce storage costs and improve vehicle space allocation in their truck-loading application

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modelling. D-Wave’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

