D-Wave Announces First-Ever Qubits UAE 2024

Quantum computing event in Dubai to showcase “success powered by quantum” through business optimization use cases and progress in quantum-fueled AI technology

PALO ALTO, Calif. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the “Company”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced that it is hosting the first-ever Qubits UAE 2024 quantum computing event in Dubai.





Co-organized by D-Wave and Staque, a leading consulting and development practice in AI, blockchain and quantum computing, Qubits UAE will take place on September 20, thanks to the support of Staque’s regional partner, SquareOne, a leading provider of business transformation technologies in the Middle East and Africa region. Featuring specially curated content from D-Wave’s flagship Qubits user conference earlier this year, Qubits UAE will showcase “success powered by quantum today” through real-world optimization use cases, progress in quantum-fueled AI technology, and demonstrations of annealing quantum computing performance over traditional computing.

“We’re witnessing a remarkable moment in computing, as annealing quantum technology transitions from exploration to enterprise use, capable of driving measurable impact for customers today,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “We’re honored to host Qubits UAE 2024 with Staque and SquareOne to show UAE-based organizations the transformative potential annealing quantum computing can have on both commercial and research endeavors in the country.”

“Staque’s high-performance business solutions are unique in how they are synthesized with AI, quantum computing and advanced optimization. We are fortunate to have D-Wave’s mature quantum computing technology that enables commercial applications today,” said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO of Staque. “UAE, and GCC, is a strategic market for us due to our roots and partnerships in the region, particularly with SquareOne.”

Vinod Philip, CEO of SquareOne, added, “We have been helping organizations exponentiate their potential by partnering up with tech leaders, providing our clients a digital vision and implementation complete with our expertise and domain knowledge. Bringing solutions co-developed with Staque and powered by D-Wave to our customer base in the UAE and GCC could save them millions and allow us to maintain our innovation leadership status.”

Qubits UAE 2024 is available by invitation-only. Interested parties can email sales@dwavesys.com for more information.

