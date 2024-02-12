D-Wave Announces Availability of 1,200+ Qubit Advantage2™ Prototype in the Leap™ Quantum Cloud Service, Making its Most Performant System Available to Customers Today

Built with new lower-noise fabrication stack, the Advantage2 prototype demonstrates 20x faster time-to-solution on important class of hard optimization problems

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced that the 1,200+ qubit Advantage2 prototype is now available via the company’s Leap real-time quantum cloud service. Customers who have Leap service subscriptions can access the new Advantage2 prototype today, and those new to the Leap service can sign up and get up to one minute of free use of the actual quantum processing units (QPUs) and quantum hybrid solvers, including the new Advantage2 prototype.





Developed with a new lower-noise, multilayer superconducting integrated-circuit fabrication stack, the new Advantage2 prototype demonstrates significant performance gains on hard optimization problems and is expected to be particularly powerful for new use cases such as machine learning. Announced earlier this year, the new Advantage2 prototype features 1,200+ qubits and 10,000+ couplers, double the number of qubits and couplers over the previously released Advantage2 prototype. Benchmarks demonstrate substantial advancements across a number of performance metrics compared to the Advantage™ quantum processing unit (QPU), including:

Qubit connectivity : increased from 15 to 20-way connectivity to enable solutions to larger problems

: increased from 15 to 20-way connectivity to enable solutions to larger problems Energy scale : increased by more than 40% to deliver higher-quality solutions

: increased by more than 40% to deliver higher-quality solutions Qubit coherence time: doubled, which will drive faster time-to-solution

The previously released Advantage2 experimental prototype has been heavily used by customers, solving more than three million problems since it was made available in 2022, a testament to the demand for D-Wave’s evolving technology.

“Quality is important. The new Advantage2 prototype is about radical increases in qubit quality, which significantly expands our ability to apply D-Wave technology to ever more complex optimization challenges,” said Ed Heinbockel, president and CEO of SavantX. “This opens up many new AI applications for us today, accelerating deployment timelines significantly.”

“Today marks an important milestone in our product delivery roadmap, as we open up access to the newest Advantage2 prototype for businesses, developers and researchers across the globe,” said Mark W. Johnson, senior vice president of quantum technologies and systems products at D-Wave. “What we’re seeing with the Advantage2 prototype in terms of performance gains is remarkable, and we’re thrilled to make it available today to help customers start applying it to their complex problems now.”

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

