D.A. Davidson Serves as Sole Manager on $29.0 Million Secondary Offering of CPI Card Group Common Stock by its Majority Stockholders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that it served as sole manager on a secondary offering of common stock for CPI Card Group Inc. (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payments technology company and leading provider of credit, debit, and prepaid card and digital solutions, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based instant issuance. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol PMTS.




With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, CPI helps customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. The Company serves clients across industry, size, and scale through a team of experienced, dedicated employees and a network of high-security production and card services facilities located in the United States.

The total offering consisted of 1,380,000 shares from certain stockholders affiliated with Parallel49 Equity (the “selling stockholders”), including a fully exercised overallotment. The Company did not offer any shares of common stock in the offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders.

D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice brings sector knowledge, transactional expertise, and full-service capabilities to our clients. This transaction highlights the ongoing success of the Technology practice, which has completed 125+ transactions representing approximately $22 billion in value since 2020.

