D.A. Davidson Deepens Vertical Software Expertise, Hires Matt Cautero to Lead Retail, Hospitality, and Education Technology

Strategic hire strengthens firm’s expertise in vertical software and bolsters presence in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson announced today that Matt Cautero has joined Technology Investment Banking as Managing Director. Cautero will be focused on expanding the firm’s software coverage with focus on vertical solutions within Retail, Hospitality, and Education.

“There is an ongoing trend of vertical solutions displacing their horizontal peers within several software ecosystems,” said Greg Thomas, Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. “Matt’s addition to our team strengthens our coverage into two critical ecosystems for companies ranging from founder-led to institutionally backed.”

“Matt’s hire further strengthens our vertical software efforts, enhances our financial technology initiatives, particularly in payments, and bolsters our broader Consumer efforts,” stated Aalap B. Merchant, Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking, D.A. Davidson. “His unique industry experience will be invaluable to our team and our clients.”

Cautero has a strong track record of advising private and public companies across various growth stages, including M&A, growth equity, debt financing, and public equity. Most recently, he was a senior banker at Bank of America covering retail and hospitality software and education technology as well as led Bank of America’s coverage of Austin. Prior to Bank of America, he was a senior banker with Lincoln International for over five years, leading new business development, coverage, and origination within vertical software. Previously, Cautero was with Houlihan Lokey and Moelis & Company.

“I'm truly excited to be part of D.A. Davidson’s best-in-class tech team. My sector coverage aligns well with the critical, full-service capabilities of the platform,” said Cautero. “The firm’s strong institutional commitment to ensuring client success along with its strategic investment in its technology advisory platform were key factors in my decision-making process and will benefit my clients as I help grow the practice.”

In addition, Cautero will be the firm’s second senior technology banker hired in Austin, the fastest growing tech-hub in the U.S., after Jonathan Lejuez joined in 2022 to cover Infrastructure and Cybersecurity. “Our firm has decades of success building critical infrastructure in important growth geographies,” said Rory McKinney, President of Equity Capital Markets at D.A. Davidson. “Austin is a highly strategic location given its fast ascent within the broader technology landscape. This strategic hire speaks to our ability to retain high quality talent and Matt’s broader alignment with our cultural imperatives.”

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Financial Institutions, and Technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Greater Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

Media Contact

Emily Roy

Prosek for D.A. Davidson

(646) 818-9232

eroy@prosek.com