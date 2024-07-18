D.A. Davidson Advises Leading Conversational AI Solutions Provider, SmartAction, on its Sale to Capacity

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to SmartAction LLC, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions that deliver a best-in-class customer experience, in its sale to Capacity, an AI-powered customer support automation platform. SmartAction is a portfolio company of TVC Capital and Staley Capital.









Founded in 2009, SmartAction provides human-like AI agents to leading enterprises to enhance customer satisfaction and experience, reduce wait times, and lower costs. SmartAction developed its modern, innovative NOVA platform to pioneer the next generation of AI-advancement in Customer Experience (CX) through deeper interactions across multiple channels and proactive follow-up capabilities.

“CX technology is increasingly important for brands not just to retain customers – but also to have more meaningful interactions across the customer journey. The combination of SmartAction and Capacity drive further AI innovation into critical moments along this journey,” said Greg Thomas, Managing Director, Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson.

The acquisition of SmartAction supports Capacity’s rapid expansion of capabilities and scale to serve contact centers across a wide range of businesses and end markets. “With SmartAction’s innovative NOVA platform, Capacity customers will now be able to seamlessly integrate AI-powered voice agents into their customer experience workflows,” said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity.

“The D.A. Davidson team was instrumental in finding a strategic buyer with a strong vision and the ability to unlock further growth for SmartAction,” said Kyle Johnson, CEO of SmartAction.

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice, which has completed 130+ transactions representing over $30 billion in value since 2020. D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice has coverage of software, financial technology, tech-enabled services and communications technology.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 29 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

