D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Advisor to FlutterHabit on Its Sale to Gauge Capital

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheStrengthOfAdvice–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to FlutterHabit (or the “Company”) in its sale to Gauge Capital. Based in Lenexa, Kansas, FlutterHabit is a leading direct-to-consumer eCommerce provider of premium beauty products. The Company’s highly differentiated eyelash extensions are available in a variety of styles and are primarily sold online as well as in select retail stores. The Company has been at the forefront of providing salon quality lash and brow products to the consumer in a DIY format since 2019.









“Since we launched FlutterHabit, we have worked tirelessly to build a brand that is not only valued for its exceptional products, but for its values, vision, and distinct personality,” said Kasey Jackson, Co-Founder. “Time and time again, the D.A. Davidson team proved themselves essential in helping us find an experienced partner that truly valued who we are at FlutterHabit and understood the FlutterHabit customer. Their knowledge and support throughout the acquisition process was invaluable and was pivotal to helping us secure what we believe is an ideal partnership to help FlutterHabit reach its fullest potential.”

“FlutterHabit has defined the category for affordable luxury DIY lashes and will be a tremendous addition to the Gauge Capital portfolio. We are thrilled to have taken part in this transaction and are excited for FlutterHabit’s next phase of growth,” said John Jameson, Managing Director. “This transaction comes at an exciting time for D.A. Davidson’s growing eCommerce and Personal Care and Beauty practices.”

D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Group has a reputation for its depth of industry knowledge, breadth of capabilities, and tenacity of its senior professionals. Offering sector-specific expertise through a full-service platform, the team provides M&A, strategic advisory, and equity capital markets capabilities across several subsectors, including active and outdoor; diversified consumer products; personal care & beauty; consumer services; eCommerce & marketplaces; and food & beverage. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

