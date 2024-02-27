D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Anillo Industries on Its Sale to Novaria Group

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Anillo Industries (“Anillo”) on its sale to Novaria Group (“Novaria”), a portfolio company of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (“KKR”). Headquartered in Orange, California, Anillo is a longstanding best-in-class manufacturer of Class C parts, including washers, shims, spacers, plain bearings, and stampings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.









Founded in 1957, Anillo is a second-generation business owned by Kurt and Mark Koch. Anillo supplies customers worldwide with essential military and commercial aerospace hardware. Its differentiated in-house capabilities include tool and die design and fabrication, processing, and painting.

“We are excited to partner with Novaria Group,” Anillo President Kurt Koch said. “As we embark on this new chapter, we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation will enable us to better serve our customers and drive continued growth for both companies.”

Novaria Group is a privately held business focused on precision component companies that deliver optimum performance and sustainable growth within the aerospace and defense marketplace.

“The acquisition of Anillo will further strengthen the value we deliver to our customers in the defense and aerospace sectors,” Novaria CEO Bryan Perkins said. “The critical parts Anillo manufactures are second to none, and Anillo’s reputation as an innovative and trusted industry supplier for more than six decades aligns perfectly with our mission at Novaria.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Kurt and Mark and the entire Anillo team. The partnership with Novaria is exciting for both Anillo and the Aerospace & Defense industry as a whole,” said Paul Weisbrich, Managing Director in D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials Investment Banking Group.

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Financial Institutions, and Technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

